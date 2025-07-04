Former Strictly star Bobby Brazier has sparked rumours that he has rekindled his romance with his reported ex-girlfriend, Tillie Amartey.

Strictly stars Tillie and Bobby were reportedly in an on-off relationship for a year before calling time on their romance back in 2023.

Bobby Brazier and ex-girlfriend Tillie Amartey back together?

Last night (Thursday, July 3) saw Bobby make an appearance at the National Film Awards.

The actor, 22, picked up the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Paramount+ crime drama, Curfew.

However, it wasn’t just his award win that has got people talking – it’s who he was spotted leaving the award ceremony with.

The EastEnders star was seen leaving the ceremony alongside his ex, 22-year-old Waterloo Road star Tillie.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the pair were seen smiling as they exited the venue, and spotted laughing together as they shared a cab.

Bobby and Tillie were reportedly in a relationship between 2022 and 2023. However, they allegedly called time on their romance in the months leading up to Bobby’s Strictly stint.

Around the tail end of the 2023 series of Strictly, it was reported that Bobby was texting Tillie in an attempt to rekindle things.

Tillie reportedly dated Bobby before his Strictly stint (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier and ex Tillie rekindle their romance?

“Bobby was really keen on her, but she decided to call time on the relationship, feeling they weren’t compatible. There was no big row and, as they have always been on/off, Bobby hasn’t given up,” a source alleged to The Mirror at the time.

“He is doing all the running at the moment. Bobby is messaging Tillie constantly in between rehearsals and has also asked her to the Strictly studio,” they then added.

When it was Tillie’s time to appear on Strictly for that year’s Christmas special, Bobby reportedly provided her with some tips.

Bobby’s private life has made headlines recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Bobby’s love life

Shortly after, during the Strictly tour in early 2024, Bobby was romantically linked with Corrie star Ellie Leach. However, they reportedly split in March 2024.

“We’d obviously built an amazing friendship during the show, but it was really nice to be able to spend time with each other – and with everyone – on the tour,” Ellie told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine in April last year. However, she remained coy on whether they’d actually been together or not.

In May last year, Bobby was spotted sharing a “snog” with Married At First Sight star Ella Morgan.

And in August 2024, the young star then sparked romance rumours after he was spotted cosying up to X-Factor champ Virginia Hampson.

ED! has contacted Bobby’s representatives for comment.

