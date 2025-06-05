Jade Goody’s final goodbye to sons Bobby and Freddy as family ‘feud’ rages on her birthday

Big Brother icon Jade Goody left a huge legacy, as well as her two sons, behind when she died just over 16 years ago. Today (June 5) would have been her 44th birthday.

Jade tragically died at age 27 from cervical cancer in March 2009. She found out she had been diagnosed while competing on the Indian version of Big Brother in 2008.

While the family has continued to celebrate her life throughout the years, they have also remained in the headlines after Jade’s sons – Bobby and Freddy Brazier – appear to have distanced themselves from one another.

Here, we take a look a look at Jade’s final moments and the sad truth behind the family division…

Jade married her partner Jack weeks before she died (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jade Goody married Jack Tweed

Weeks before her death, Jade got married to Jack Tweed at the Down Hall Country House Hotel in Hatfield Heath, Essex.

Guests included TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, and Blue singer Antony Costa, to name a few.

Iconic girl group Sugababes also performed on the big day, and former TOWIE star Mark Wright served as Jack’s best man.

The lavish ceremony was covered by OK! magazine. However, Jade sold the rights to her wedding to TV company Living, who aired a documentary of the wedding. Jade aimed to raise as much money ahead of her death for her two sons.

Jade Goody carrying son Freddy (Credit: Cover Images)

Jade’s final message to her sons

Before she died, Jade wrote an emotional letter and attached it to a photo album she created for her then-four and five-year-old sons.

The letter read: “Dear Bobby and Freddy – I have asked for this book to be made so that when you are older, you can remember just how much fun we had.

“I thank God that we made the most of our time together, and I treasure the moments we shared. These are the most precious moments.

“Some person much wiser than me once said that if you never discovered something you would die for, then you haven’t lived. Well, you are both proof that I have lived, I will always. Mummy.”

Jade died beside her loved ones

On March 22, 2009, Jade died in her sleep during the early hours with her mum, Jackiey Budden, and friend, Kevin Adams, beside her.

Husband Jack was also there, but admitted he couldn’t face watching her die in the same room.

“It’s horrible to watch someone you love struggling when there’s nothing you can do to help,” he told OK!.

“I kept going in to kiss her and check that she was breathing. But I knew it was going to happen that night. I just couldn’t stay in the room. I wasn’t asleep, I was just lying there waiting.”

Jack said when he heard Jackiey crying, he knew. “I walked into the room, stroked her face, kissed her and broke down,” he added.

Jade’s funeral took place at St John the Baptist Church in Buckhurst Hill, Essex, on April 4. Her sons were not in attendance.

Jade’s mum, Jackiey, has had a long feud with Jeff (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Family drama

After Jade’s sad death, Bobby and Freddy’s father, Jeff Brazier, was given full custody.

The family has remained in the spotlight since Jade’s passing, but not always for all the right reasons.

Over the past 16 years, Jeff and Jackiey have had a long-lasting feud and traded their fair share of blows. However, only recently, it has been well-documented that Jeff has been taking legal action to stop Jackiey from contacting his son Freddy.

The news arrived shortly after reports of a rift between Jeff and youngest son Freddy emerged. Freddy allegedly sought comfort from his nan, which reportedly annoyed Jeff.

“This is something Jeff and anyone who cares about Freddy hopes will help keep Freddy safe from a relationship that has been incredibly detrimental to his well being for a long time now,” an inside source told The Sun.

“The fact that he is going down this route shows how concerned we all are and how our efforts to keep Fred safe are being grossly undermined by other people.”

Jeff has taken legal action against Jackiey (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jackiey responded, telling the MailOnline: “I know what this is all about. It [the situation with Jeff] doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. Do I want to see Freddy? Of course I do. I see Freddy all of the time – I will see him.”

One of Jackiey’s neighbours also added: “I feel sorry for Jackiey. She’s been through so much. It’s a complex situation. I just hope they can be all together again as a family. Her grandchildren mean the world to her. How did it come to this that lawyers are apparently involved? She wants to be the best gran she can be to those boys.”

Freddy and Bobby’s separation

In the latest update surrounding the family drama, Freddy reportedly did not turn up to his older brother Bobby’s 22nd birthday on Monday (June 2).

According to The Sun, Freddy’s absence from Bobby’s birthday celebrations was noticeable.

“Bobby celebrated his birthday with dad Jeff and step mum Kate over the weekend. It was a really nice family occasion, but everyone really missed Freddy,” a source told the newspaper.

Freddy did not attend Bobby’s birthday celebrations earlier this week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

It is believed that Freddy is currently living with Jackiey at her flat while his father takes legal action against his grandmother.

“Jeff was never going to keep Freddy away from his Nanny for very long – they’ve always had a strong bond. Jeff may hate her for all sorts of reasons going back many years, but Freddy loves her very much,” another source told the MailOnline.

They added: “They had a great time together, playing with her dog and catching up at her flat – where he has often stayed over the years. Whatever Jeff hoped to achieve with his legal efforts, it hasn’t worked.”

Read more: Freddy Brazier shares video with grandmother Jackiey Budden as dad Jeff ‘launches legal action’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.