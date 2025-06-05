Concerns for Freddy Brazier as he shares worrying social media post addressing ‘family issues’

Fans of Freddy Brazier have been left concerned after he shared a ‘heartbreaking’ video amid his ‘feud’ with dad Jeff.

TV star Freddy, 20, is reportedly embroiled in a heated war with Jeff, 46, over his maternal grandmother, Jackiey Budden, 68.

It was claimed earlier this year that Jeff launched legal action to keep son Freddy ‘safe’ from Jackiey. The animosity between Jeff and Jackiey reportedly began shortly after the death of her daughter Jade Goody in 2009.

Now, Freddy has shared a worrying video online about a “whole load of things” he hates – including his “family issues”.

Jeff and Freddy are reportedly ‘feuding’ (Credit: BBC)

Freddy Brazier shares worrying video amid ‘feud’ with Jeff

Taking to his TikTok page, Freddy – who has reportedly moved in with his grandmother – shared a concerning video of a “whole load of things” he hates.

He wrote over a picture of himself and Jackiey: “My overthinking, bullies, step-parents, my relationship with weed, I’m easily manipulated and my family issues.”

Freddy, whose mum Jade Goody died in 2009 from cervical cancer, also said: “Cancer.”

He also referenced his appearance and included his “big lips, nose and teeth”.

Freddy captioned the post: “I don’t know how to love because I’ve never been loved.”

Fans have shared their concerns (Credit: BBC)

‘This breaks my heart’

Freddy’s post sparked concern from his fans who rushed to the comments section.

One person said: “As a mum this breaks my heart. To grow up without your mum by your side would be hard. Love yourself as she would, you are in my thoughts.”

Someone else also added: “I’m sending you a huge hug, please reach out you are not alone.”

A third fan chimed in: “You’ve got this boy, never give up on yourself. You’re a beautiful young man.”

Freddy ‘moves in with grandmother Jackiey’

Over the weekend, in pictures obtained by The Sun, Freddy and Jackiey were seen smoking what seemed to be a joint in public in London.

These pictures show exactly why Jeff is so worried about his son,” a source alleged to the publication.

Freddy also shared videos of himself and his grandmother dancing on TikTok. Freddy has reportedly been living with his grandmother for the past week.

“Jeff was never going to keep Freddy away from his Nanny for very long – they’ve always had a strong bond,” a source told the MailOnline.

