Gladiators star Legend’s romance with childhood sweetheart wife revealed as he makes Celebrity Gogglebox debut

Gladiators star Legend is leaving the arena behind tonight as he settles onto the sofa for his latest TV challenge on Celebrity Gogglebox 2026.

Known to millions as the outspoken Gladiator who never misses a chance to praise his own performance, Matt Morsia is teaming up with fellow Gladiator Nitro for Channel 4’s hit celebrity spin off.

Viewers can expect plenty of laughs as the pair swap physical battles for television reviews and share their verdicts on the week’s biggest shows.

Gladiators Nitro and Legend join Celebrity Gogglebox 2026 (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt and his Gladiators co-star Harry ‘Nitro’ Aikines Aryeetey are among eight new faces joining the already popular line-up.

When their casting was announced, Legend summed up the opportunity perfectly as he joked about being paid to watch television.

“Who green-lighted that?” he asked Nitro.

Before he delivers his latest one liners from the sofa, here’s everything you need to know about the man behind Gladiators’ biggest ego.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2026: Who is Legend (real name Matt Morsia)?

Matt Morsia is 40 years old and has played Legend since Gladiators returned to television in 2023.

The character has become one of the most talked about stars on the BBC show. Fans either love him or love to boo him, but Legend always makes an impression.

Whether he wins or loses, Matt’s Gladiators alter ego is never short of confidence. He regularly grabs the microphone from hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh to explain exactly why he believes he has been the star of the show.

Even when things do not go his way, Legend always seems to have an explanation ready.

Away from the arena, Matt is a bodybuilder, entrepreneur and YouTuber. He previously competed as a long jump and triple jump athlete before moving into powerlifting in 2012.

His sporting success continued when he won a silver medal at the 2016 European Championships.

Matt later worked as a PE teacher at Folkestone Academy in Kent. He now runs his own Training and Nutrition app, Morsia, and says the business has helped 250,000 people transform their bodies.

Is Matt – aka Legend – married?

Matt is married to wife Sarah and the couple will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary this summer.

Sarah serves as Managing Director of Matt’s business. She has also built a strong following as a food, fitness and travel influencer, with 98,000 followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Morsia (@mattdoesfitness)

Speaking on Loose Women in December, Matt revealed what has helped their relationship last so long.

He said: “We were friends when we were 14, so we’ve been together for 25 years. We are very close. It’s a balance.

“The key things are having your own interests. What you don’t want is someone being reliant on the other person to do stuff.”

Does Matt Morsia have children?

Matt and Sarah are parents to two sons, Luca, nine, and Mauro, four.

The boys are huge Gladiators fans and Luca even received his own Pugil stick for Christmas last year.

Matt told Loose Women: “They’re four and nine. Nine is prime Gladiators age.”

His sons clearly enjoy following in their father’s footsteps. Matt often shares family moments on social media, including pictures of the boys proudly showing off their muscles alongside him.

Legend on The Celebrity Apprentice

Matt appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice when the programme returned for a special celebrity edition last Christmas.

Although he took part as himself, viewers quickly saw flashes of Legend’s larger than life personality throughout the competition.

The celebrity contestants were divided into teams and challenged to create Christmas biscuits, with proceeds going to Children in Need.

During discussions about who should become Project Manager, Matt made his feelings very clear.

He said: “I’ve built two multi-million pound companies from scratch with zero investment, right.

“I also own a third company, which I pitched to retailers and high street supermarkets in the food and beverage sectors. This is exactly what we’re going to be doing.

“So we want a PM, right? I am literally PM of the Gladiators. I’ve been carrying that show for two years. So if you’re looking for a PM…”

Legend took part in The Celebrity Apprentice last Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Actress Sarah Hadland responded: “What I love about you is the honesty and humbleness that you bring.”

Despite plenty of confidence from both teams, the finished biscuits failed to impress customers when they eventually went on sale and received some brutal reviews!

When does Celebrity Gogglebox 2026 start?

The wait is finally over for Celebrity Gogglebox fans.

The new series begins tonight, Friday June 5, 2026, at 9pm on Channel 4. Alongside Legend and Nitro, viewers will also see new additions including Olivia Attwood, Nigel Havers and Julian Clary.

Given his reputation for saying exactly what he thinks, there is every chance Legend could become one of the standout stars of the new series.

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