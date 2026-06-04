‘I’m scared!’: Olivia Attwood and her mum Jennifer join the new Celebrity Gogglebox cast for 2026

Celebrity Gogglebox is heading back to our screens for 2026 and Channel 4 has unveiled a fresh batch of famous faces joining the sofa line-up.

Among the new recruits are Gladiators Nitro and Legend, who are set to share their thoughts on the week’s biggest television moments.

Also joining the hit show are Julian Clary and Nigel Havers, while Olivia Attwood is preparing to make her Celebrity Gogglebox debut.

Gladiators Nitro and Legend are among the new Celebrity Gogglebox faces (Credit: Channel 4)

The former Love Island star turned documentary maker will be joined by her mum Jennifer as they settle down to review the latest TV talking points.

There is also a spot for social media stars, with George Clarke, who won over Strictly Come Dancing viewers last year, appearing alongside friend and fellow influencer Max Balegde.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2026 line-up confirmed

Channel 4 revealed the new line up ahead of the latest series, with several stars sharing their excitement online.

Taking to Instagram, Nitro, whose real name is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, filmed himself sitting beside Legend, Matt Morsia, on the sofa.

“What’s happening?” he said. “Harry, Matt hanging out here ready to do something special. We are now a part of the Gogglebox family. The Celebrity Gogglebox family.”

Legend joked: “We are literally getting paid to watch TV, mate. Who has green lighted that?”

Nitro then admitted he was “looking forward to it” before cheekily asking for some popcorn.

Olivia and Jennifer also shared a video with fans, with Olivia revealing she was already worried about what her mum might say on camera.

“Surprise! Guess who’s joined the Gogglebox family!” Olivia said. “Oh my God, what are we going to say? What are you going to say? I’m scared!”

Julian and Nigel also spoke about their excitement at joining the programme. George and Max have yet to post about their new TV role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogglebox (@c4gogglebox)

Alongside the newcomers, many familiar favourites are returning to offer their verdicts from the comfort of their sofas.

Viewers can expect to see Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness, Bez and Shaun, Roman and Martin Kemp, Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely, plus Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv back for the new run.

The Mangans, Rylan and mum Linda, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Denise Van Outen and Johnny Vaughan, and Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks are also returning.

When does Celebrity Gogglebox start?

Fans will not have to wait long for the new series to begin.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns at 9pm on Friday June 5, 2026, on Channel 4. The programme will run for an hour and finish at 10pm.

With plenty of headline grabbing television on air right now, there should be no shortage of topics for the celebrity critics to discuss.

And with The Vardys dominating conversations this week, it could well make an appearance.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday June 5, 2026

Read more: Why footballer Jamie Vardy’s parents snubbed his and Rebekah’s wedding

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page