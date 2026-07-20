Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, with his family confirming the heartbreaking news in a statement.

The England football legend and former TV pundit had been receiving treatment after being diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier this year.

Kevin received the devastating diagnosis in January and had been undergoing treatment in the months that followed.

Tributes have poured in online including from the future king, Prince William.

Kevin Keegan has died age 75 following a cancer diagnosis (Credit: Splashnews.com)

His family announced today that the football icon has sadly passed away.

Kevin Keegan dead aged 75

Kevin is understood to have died surrounded by his wife and daughters.

In a heartfelt statement, his family said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75.

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

“Kevin, a double Ballon D’or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

Tributes have already begun pouring in from across the football world.

Southampton Football Club said in a statement: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan. Kevin signed for the club in 1980 as the holder of the Ballon d’Or and brought great joy to fans at The Dell and across the football world.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Kevin worked as a football manager and later as a pundit after his own career on the pitch (Credit: Sky Sports)

Sky Sports host Pete Graves shared the family’s statement on X and wrote: “Truly heartbroken to post this on behalf of the Keegan family… ”

TV presenter Dan Walker added: “Incredibly sad news about the death of Kevin Keegan. He was a wonderful footballer and his passion for the game was second to none.

“I used to love going to interview him each week and he was great fun on and off the microphone. Kevin was fantastic company. His legacy lies not just in trophies and accolades he won but in the joy he brought to so many. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Prince William pays tribute to Kevin Keegan

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales also released a personal statement. He said: “Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Kevin Keegan. A truly remarkable footballer and manager who inspired generations with his talent, passion and love of the game. Above all, he will be remembered as a kind and generous man. Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him. W.”

Kevin Keegan’s glittering career in football remembered

Kevin’s death marks the end of an extraordinary career that saw him shine as a player, manager and television pundit.

He starred for Liverpool and Hamburg before later managing Newcastle United, Manchester City and England.

Kevin made almost 750 club appearances. He won the First Division title four times with Liverpool and claimed the Ballon d’Or in 1978 and 1979 while playing for Hamburg.

His move into management proved just as memorable. After taking charge of Newcastle United in February 1992, he kept the club in the division before leading them into the Premier League in his first full season.

Newcastle came close to lifting the title in the 1995/ 96 campaign before finishing second. That season also produced his unforgettable “I’d love it..” television interview after victory at Leeds.

Kevin famously hosted Euro 96 with his enemy Alex Ferguson for ITV (Credit: ITV Sport)

Kevin later managed England after scoring 21 goals in 63 appearances for his country. He resigned minutes after a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final match at the old Wembley Stadium.

He then guided Manchester City to promotion to the Premier League in 2002 as Division One champions. Kevin left the club in March 2005 and announced his retirement before returning to Newcastle for a brief spell in 2008.

After stepping away from management, Kevin became a familiar face on television.

He famously joined ITV’s Euro 96 coverage alongside rival Sir Alex Ferguson, with the pair putting their differences aside to analyse the tournament.

Kevin also served as ITV’s lead pundit during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

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