Davina McCall’s wedding details have emerged after the presenter reportedly tied the knot with Michael Douglas for a second time at their Kent home.

The TV star, 58, first married the hairdresser in December at Marylebone Town Hall. Only close friends and family attended that intimate ceremony.

Now, Davina and Michael have reportedly exchanged vows again in a much bigger celebration. This time, they turned their Kent home into the setting for a lavish party.

Michael Douglas and Davina McCall tied the knot in December (Credit: Danny Martindale / Shutterstock)

Why the Davina McCall wedding had guests talking

Sources told The Sun that the couple “pulled out all the stops” for the second celebration. They also said Davina looked “stunning” in her bridal gown.

One source said: “They went all out and invited friends and family to a bigger second wedding celebration on Saturday.”

The insider added: “Davina looked absolutely stunning in her wedding gown. The reception was all about fun. After the ceremony, they drove into the reception on a tuk-tuk, which got everyone laughing and cheering.”

That detail alone paints a very different picture from their first wedding. The December ceremony stayed small, private and low-key.

Sources also claimed the party continued late into the night. They said: “They had tipi tents erected and guests danced until the early hours. Davina and Michael really pulled out all the stops.”

Davina’s health battles

Davina’s first wedding came just weeks after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. She later underwent surgery after finding a lump and getting it checked early.

Friends reportedly believed her recent health struggles helped prompt the couple to marry. Michael had also supported her through surgery to remove a benign brain tumour.

A source previously said of the first ceremony: “Their wedding was perfect, exactly what they wanted. They chose a small venue close to their home, and just invited about ten of their friends and relatives to be there with them.”

The same source added: “It was very intimate and everyone who attended is very special in their lives. They’ve been through a huge amount in recent months, with Davina’s health, and it just felt right to formalise their marriage. They didn’t see the point in waiting.”

That first wedding took place at Marylebone Town Hall. Davina posed on the steps afterwards in a white fur-look coat and lace hat.

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas relationship timeline Davina McCall and celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas have been in a long-term relationship and have frequently appeared together at public events and on social media.

Michael Douglas is known for his work as a hairdresser and for appearing alongside Davina in lifestyle and entertainment coverage.

The couple married in December.

The bigger picture behind Davina McCall and Michael Douglas’ second wedding

Last month, Davina confirmed she had completed preventative radiotherapy. She shared the update in an emotional Instagram video.

She said: “I finished my radiotherapy today, and it was very, very emotional.”

Davina then added: “Much more emotional than I thought it would be.”

She has also spoken openly about stepping back from full-time work. On the Miss Me? podcast, she said her recent health scares forced her to rethink her pace of life.

Davina McCall health timeline Davina McCall said she discovered a lump and sought medical checks, which led to a breast cancer diagnosis last year.

She underwent a lumpectomy.

She later confirmed she had completed a course of preventative radiotherapy.

Davina has also spoken about having a rare brain tumour removed in 2024 and said the experience changed how she viewed stress and work.

The broadcaster described that change as essential after facing two major health blows in quick succession. Her new wedding news now marks a much happier chapter for the star and her family.

ED! has contacted Davina’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Davina McCall stuns in tiny bikini as she and husband Michael are ‘couple goals’ in holiday photos

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