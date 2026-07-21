Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ arrest reports took another twist last week, with claims that Lee’s father was taken the same Dubai prison as him.

Reports revealed that Peter Andrews was taken to Al Awir prison in Dubai. A third party had allegedly reported him to authorities.

Reports also claimed father and son had seen each other behind bars. Those same reports say both men faced fraud allegations.

Now, in the latest news, Lee Andrews has said to have “walked free”, dodging incarceration yet again.

Katie’s personal life continues with more drama (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews in same Dubai prison as his dad

Last week, reports said Lee was back behind bars after an alleged arrest over unpaid debts. He was said to be trying to raise money to clear those debts.

He reportedly hoped that would help secure his release. Metro reported at the time that he was facing extradition proceedings.

A source told The Sun following the claims that Katie has reached “the end of her tether” after weeks of turmoil surrounding her husband.

“It is quite astonishing – you really couldn’t make this up,” the source said.

“Both Lee and his dad are now behind bars in the same prison. Lee maintains his innocence and is hoping to pay off his outstanding debts and get out as quickly as possible. He hopes to return to the UK and start his life afresh.”

The insider also claimed that friends have urged Katie to walk away from the relationship. They say the situation keeps getting worse.

Now, in the latest twist, Lee is apparently a free man.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

According to reports, Lee was arrested 10 days ago and taken to Lahab police station.

He was apparently later taken to Al Awir prison.

Lee was allegedly arrested (Credit: Youtube)

Lee Andrews ‘walks free’

As per The Sun, a source alleged: “Lee Andrews has today been released from Al Awir prison. He was set free this afternoon following a short stint behind bars.”

Lee is said to have plans for a UK return amid the turmoil.

“Whether poor Katie will be there to greet him on the other side remains to be seen,” the source alleged. “Right now, she is furious with it all and fed up with all the drama and white noise her husband is bringing into her life.”

It all comes amid claims that Lee had planned to sell a supposed intimate tape of him and Katie to the highest bidding newspaper.

Following the reports, a furious Katie Price spoke out.

Katie Price has endured a rollercoaster of drama surrounding her new husband (Credit: Josh Smith’s Great Chat Show / Youtube)

She insisted that there is no sex tape for Lee to sell and the allegations were false.

She said. “This story is completely untrue. I have never made such a tape and any suggestion otherwise is false and deeply misleading.

“The claims appear to be based on a voice note sent from Lee discussing a tape…a tape which does not exist and never will. This material has been passed to The Sun by a third party and does not reflect reality.”

She added: “I feel incredibly upset, abused and humiliated that such serious and false allegations have been shared publicly without any factual basis.”

A puppy row is adding even more pressure

In other drama, Lee’s former partner, Dina Taji, has claimed she rescued the £2,000 dog he bought with his wife, Katie, after alleging the animal had been left with a pet sitter.

Last month, concern was sparked after it emerged that Katie and Lee had purchased a male pomsky, despite Katie previously facing criticism over her treatment of animals.

Dina has since taken to Instagram to claim she stepped in to rescue the dog after learning it had allegedly been abandoned at a pet sitter’s home. The claims come as sources say Katie is now desperate to reunite with the pet and have it brought to the UK.

Dina later shared a video in which she appeared to refer to Lee’s latest spell behind bars, saying: “I want to hear your opinion of this dog I brought home because I’m getting a lot of messages and I’m starting to learn a lot of things that I didn’t know before.”

Although she did not identify Lee by name, Dina referred to him only as “this person” before adding: “I thought, ”I need to save this dog now this person is in jail.”’

‘I’m always gonna do what’s best for the animal’

She also revealed she had received messages asking her to send the dog to the UK, but explained she did not know the individual, believed to be Katie, well enough to agree.

“I’m always gonna do what’s best for the animal and the person who wants me to send the dog to the UK I don’t know them,” she said.

“So, all of this information I’m starting to receive I need to investigate it. I need to understand what is going on.

“We need to make sure that these are reliable people that are not going to neglect, abuse, or abandon the pet.”

In the comments beneath the post, Dina further claimed that the dog had been “abandoned with a pet sitter.”

She added: “I do not have any contact with that person what so ever and I never will. I just wanted to make sure the dog was safe after I heard what happened.”

Meanwhile, sources have claimed Katie remains determined to have the dog returned to her in the UK.

Read more: Katie Price’s stepdad launches scathing attack on Lee Andrews claiming he’s ‘pretending’

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