Strictly Come Dancing could be welcoming a brand new professional dancer to the ballroom this year, with reports claiming bosses have signed rising star Maddie Ingoldsby.

If the reports are correct, Maddie will become one of the BBC show’s youngest ever pros when the new series launches this autumn.

The dancer has competed since the age of 11 and has built up a huge following on both Instagram and TikTok.

Maddie Ingoldsby ‘has signed’ as a new Strictly professional (Credit: YouTube/ LAV Production)

Strictly bosses reportedly view her large social media fanbase as “hugely important” as the show enters what has been described as a “new chapter”.

Maddie is no stranger to the programme either. She previously appeared in a video on Strictly Come Dancing’s official YouTube channel, where she and her dance partner Jamie performed a waltz when she was just 10 years old.

The reported move comes after several professional dancers left the show ahead of the new series.

Those leaving before this year’s run include Nadiya Bychkova, 36, Luba Mushtuk, 36, and Karen Hauer, 44.

Strictly Come Dancing ‘hires Maddie Ingoldsby as new pro’

Last week, Maddie revealed that she and professional dance partner Mark Chilcote had decided to end their partnership.

The multiple World Champion shared: “The final bow to the end of our partnership.

“After the most extraordinary seven years of our lives, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to bring our partnership to an end. Some endings don’t arrive because our passion has faded, they arrive because life asks us to grow in new directions.”

Maddie has also updated her Instagram bio to read: “My life consists of spinning about tbh.”

Adding to speculation, she also included a glitter ball emoji alongside the message.

Reports of her potential Strictly signing have sparked plenty of discussion among dance fans on Reddit, with many backing the move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mads (@maddieingoldsby)

One said: “Woah massive news if true!! In terms of the competitive ballroom scene anyway. She and partner were potential future finalists, doing so very well.

“She is an amazing ballroom dancer, also one of the few still doing both ballroom and Latin to a high level.

“I am kind of shocked thought she’d be rooting for the amateur final. Then again, thought the same about Carlos Gu (also a semi finalist but in latin when he left for Strictly).”

Another added: “She’s an outstanding hire! But choosing Strictly over a current amateur career is an easy choice.”

A third wrote: “Must be true, just checked and she and partner posted a splitting up post on insta last week!”

The BBC told ED! when contacted: “We do not comment on speculation.”

Maddie Ingoldsby’s previous Strictly experience

This would not be Maddie’s first experience in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

At the age of 11, she performed with the Strictly troupe during a special routine on the show. Maddie and several other children joined the professional dancers for the performance.

Speaking at the time, she said: “I loved seeing all the pros and celebrities. I met Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and all the judges. My favourites were dancers AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt.”

Former Strictly professional Chloe Hewitt became the show’s youngest ever pro when she joined in 2016 at the age of 21.

Thanks to her February birthday, Maddie would be slightly older and would take the title of Strictly’s second youngest professional dancer.

Read more: Every single celebrity in the running to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2026 as Jaime Winstone is tipped for ballroom

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