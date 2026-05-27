Strictly stars Karen Hauer and Nadiya Bychkova make huge announcement following brutal axe

Strictly stars Karen Hauer and Nadiya Bychkova are joining Nikita Kuzmin on his upcoming UK tour following their departure from the show.

In March, Karen announced she was the first pro dancer to leave the hit BBC programme this year. Having joined in 2012, she was the show’s longest-serving pro dancer at the time.

Just days later, Nadiya announced she was also leaving. The pair join Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, and Michelle Tsiakkas as the five pro dancers who won’t be returning for the upcoming 2026 series.

Karen was Strictly’s longest-serving pro dancer (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Karen Hauer and Nadiya Bychkova join Nikita Kuzmin on tour

However, their dance careers still prove to be in demand. From June, Nikita Kuzmin will star in his “explosive new dance spectacular” show named Supernova.

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara was initially announced as one of the show’s guests. But now, in another announcement, Karen and Nadiya will also feature as guests during selected dates.

“Due to phenomenal demand, we’re excited to announce that Karen Hauer & Nadiya Bychkova will now join Nikita for additional dates on the SUPERNOVA Tour!!” Nikita wrote on Instagram.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Karen & Nadiya to more cities for what is going to be a special show.”

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‘So excited!’

Fans expressed their immediate excitement following the news, and some have already booked tickets!

“So Excited! Cannot wait to see and feel all the Energy coming with Supernova! Got my Tix for Brighton, Wimbledon and Guildford!” one user wrote.

“Fabulous to see you have some lovely ladies to dance with Nikita! You are one very popular guy,” another person shared.

“Can’t wait to see @karenhauer in Manchester,” a third remarked.

“Got my meet and greet,” a fourth said.

“Got my tickets to see Nikita and my favourite female dancer, Karen,” a fifth added.

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