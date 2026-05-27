King Charles shares heartfelt cancer message during hospital visit: ‘It’s so important to talk’

King Charles has opened up once again about his cancer journey, making a touching comment during a visit to a hospital this week.

The monarch, 77, was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and has continued undergoing treatment ever since. Last year, however, he revealed the encouraging news that his treatment would be reduced in 2026.

On Tuesday, Charles visited York Hospital ahead of the opening of the redeveloped Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Cancer Centre, where he spent time chatting with staff and patients.

The king visited York Hospital on Tuesday (Credit: James Glossop/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

King Charles speaks candidly about cancer during hospital visit

According to HELLO!, the king met patient representative Louise Rhodes, who is living with stage four secondary breast cancer, along with her mother Diana Ellison.

Louise played a role in the design and development of the new centre and explained to the king that her father had sadly died from cancer in 2024.

Responding to her, Charles said: “It’s everywhere. It’s so important to be able to talk.”

During the visit, the king also praised the work of the Macmillan charity, adding: “They are amazing and I’m delighted to have been patron for a very long time.”

King Charles has served as royal patron of Macmillan Cancer Support since 1997.

The king’s ongoing health battle

Buckingham Palace confirmed the king’s cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

The palace has never publicly revealed the exact type of cancer he is being treated for.

At the time, aides explained that Charles chose to speak openly about his diagnosis in the hope of raising awareness and encouraging others to attend screenings and seek medical advice without fear or stigma.

It’s everywhere. It’s so important to be able to talk.

In December last year, the monarch delivered an emotional and deeply personal message during a televised Stand Up To Cancer broadcast.

He said: “Throughout my own cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the ‘community of care’ that surrounds every cancer patient, the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives.

The king was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 (Credit: James Glossop/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

King Charles previously praised the benefits of early diagnosis

“But I have also learned something that troubles me deeply – at least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them. That is at least nine million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed.”

He continued: “Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives. Now, I have heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country.

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“I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.”

Charles also shared some positive news about his own health journey, saying: “Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.”

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