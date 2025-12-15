‘Fear’ Queen Camilla had when King Charles shared his cancer diagnosis publicly

Queen Camilla reportedly had a fear when King Charles made the courageous decision to publicly share his cancer diagnosis last year.

The king, 77, announced his cancer diagnosis last February. He has been undergoing treatment since. The king hasn’t confirmed the type of cancer he has.

Now, a source close to the couple has claimed that Camilla initially believed her husband’s diagnosis should remain private.

Queen Camilla was reportedly worried that sharing the king’s diagnosis would cause him too much stress (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

The source told The Times that Camilla reportedly worried that “once the door on it had been opened, it could never be closed”.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles was undergoing cancer treatment. No specific cancer type has been disclosed, but it was confirmed to be unrelated to his earlier prostate procedure.

The move marked a historic shift in royal transparency.

Charles chose visibility from the outset. Despite some royal aides suggesting a discreet car for hospital visits, the king insisted on using the state Bentley with large windows.

The decision to be so public was not without controversy. Some within royal circles felt it wasn’t “very dignified” for a monarch to disclose such a personal health matter.

But Charles was unwavering. He allegedly saw his illness as an opportunity to help others. In a statement at the time, the palace announced: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

According to The Times, Camilla initially “feared the toll public scrutiny of his health might take on his recovery”.

‘Being so open has been hugely positive’

However, for Camilla, 78, the initial fear has now turned into pride. According to a source, the queen has taken “comfort” in how positively the public responded to her husband’s vulnerability.

“Both of them now unequivocally think that being so open has been hugely positive,” the insider said.

Reps for Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

The king’s decision to speak out has had a tangible impact.

On December 5, Cancer Research UK launched an online screening tool. One week later, on December 12, the king gave a rare public speech addressing his illness and recovery journey.

During the message, he promoted the use of the screening tool.

The charity’s CEO, Michelle Mitchell, revealed, as per GB News: “Since launching our new Cancer Screening Checker, we’ve seen around 100,000 visits so far from people seeking information about cancer screening, with most of these taking place after his majesty the king spoke openly about his own cancer journey during the Stand Up To Cancer live show.”

King Charles has been open about his cancer battle (Credit: Cover Images)

The king’s cancer message

Charles reflected on his cancer experience in Friday’s speech.

He said: “I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.”

He added: “Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives. Now, I have heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country.

“I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.

“Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.”

