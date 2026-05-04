Christine McGuinness has reportedly found love again, with the star now believed to be dating Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams.

It comes just days after the star, who was previously married to Paddy McGuinness, admitted she would “love to have a wife some day”.

Christine is reportedly dating Nicola (Credit: Splash News)

Christine McGuinness finds love with Nicola Adams

According to the Daily Mail, Christine and Nicola seemingly went public with their romance during an appearance at the DIVA Awards over the weekend.

The publication claims they “looked like they were a couple” as they attended the event, which celebrates “LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people who are trailblazers across entertainment, politics, business, and more”.

According to an attendee, they were joined at the hip during the event.

Though neither has commented on the alleged romance, they do follow each other on Instagram.

ED! has contacted Christine and Nicola’s representatives for comment.

Nicola is an Olympic champion boxer

Christine admits she’d ‘love to have a wife someday’

Speaking on the It Started With A Kiss Podcast recently, Christine joked that she’s a “five-star lesbian” as she opened up about wanting a wife.

“I would love to have a wife one day, not like a legalised marriage, but like a blessing, a celebration of love and all of that, I would love to just be saying, this is my wife,” she said.

She also opened up about keeping her family life seperate from her romantic life.

“I don’t want to bring somebody into my personal life too quickly. I like the separate life. My family, my kids, my home is up there, and then I come to London, step off that train, I can work, have fun, I can sleep in, and I don’t need to worry about everything,” she said.

Nicola and Ella split last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicola’s love life

Christine split from her ex-husband, Paddy, back in 2024 after 11 years of marriage. However, the couple still lives together to co-parent their three children.

Last year, Nicola split from her long-term girlfriend, Ella Baig, after seven years. They share a two-year-old son, Taylor, together.

In an interview, Nicola admitted that Ella’s OnlyFans career put pressure on their relationship.

“I have always been incredibly supportive of Ella’s career and the choices she has made, including her work on OnlyFans. She is an amazing woman, and I admire her confidence and ­independence. However, as much as I respect what she does, I can’t deny that it has had an impact on our relationship,” she told The Sun.

Read more: ‘My celibacy is over!’ Christine McGuinness reveals new romance and makes huge decision on marriage and more kids

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