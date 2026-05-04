Complaints pour in as Lorraine Kelly returns to her ITV show after 8-week break: ‘That’s enough!’

Lorraine Kelly made her long-awaited return to her ITV series Lorraine today (May 4) . But not everyone was rushing to welcome her back.

After eight weeks off air – and following ITV schedule cuts that have reduced her show to just 30 minutes over 30 weeks of the year – the presenter was back on screens.

And she quickly addressed her absence alongside guest Alison Hammond.

Lorraine Kelly was back on her show today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly returns to ITV after break

“Good morning to you and a very happy bank holiday,” said the presenter, before introducing Alison.

“Do you know what, can we just take a moment, that you’re back. We’re so happy to see you,” Alison said.

“Oh I’m really glad, I’m really glad to be back,” Lorraine replied.

“I feel like normal service has resumed. Reality has resumed. Lorraine is back,” Alison added – as Lorraine went on to chat about her recent trip to Thailand.

Alison Hammond was Lorraine’s first guest (Credit: ITV)

Viewers complain and ‘switch off’

However, while the studio was full of smiles, the reaction at home told a very different story. In fact, some viewers openly admitted they switched off as soon as the show began.

“It was lovely not having this drivel on my screen for a while. Switch off,” one viewer wrote.

“And that’s enough,” another agreed.

A third added: “Lorraine is back and straight away showing why they only let her loose for half the year now.”

Others were more distracted by the timing of her return, with the show airing on a bank holiday – something Lorraine has traditionally avoided.

“Lorraine Kelly working on a bank holiday? Is it time and a half or something?” one viewer joked.

“Lorraine is on and she’s in the studio?!” another then said in disbelief.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly ‘can’t bear it’ as co-star leaves her ITV show

Lorraine is on ITV1 at 9.30am weekdays.

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