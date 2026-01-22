‘We will miss you so much!’ Lorraine Kelly admits she ‘can’t bear it’ as another star leaves her ITV show

Another one bites the dust after Lorraine Kelly waved off another star from her ITV Daytime show today (January 22).

Celebrity Race Across the World star Tyler West is one of Lorraine’s regular entertainment reporters. But in the studio today, she revealed that he’s off to pastures new.

He’s the latest in a line of stars to leave the show amid ITV’s ‘bloodbath’ cuts.

Tyler West leaves ITV series Lorraine

On today’s show, after Tyler had delivered the day’s showbiz roundup, Lorraine announced some sad news.

“Look, we have to say goodbye to you because you are off to do an amazing show,” she shared, before adding: “You’re going to be doing the Kiss FM Breakfast Show. Which means that we can’t have you on.”

Sharing her sadness, Lorraine then added: “I can’t bear it. It’s just awful because we will miss you so so much. But we wish you all the best, you’re going to smash it. Kiss FM are very lucky to have you, I’ll tell you that.”

Tyler assured her: “I’ll be back, I love you Lorraine, I appreciate that.”

Tyler currently presents the weekday afternoon show on Kiss FM. However, he’s taking over on breakfast from Diversity’s Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo. It runs from 6am till 10am, so clashes with his role on Lorraine.

Who else has left Lorraine?

Last year, as the show’s run-time was reduced from 60 minutes to 30, Dr Hilary Jones announced that he would be hanging up his stethoscope as the show’s resident GP. He said he’d be back as a guest presenter “now and then”

Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh are also out of a regular job on the show. Christine and Ranvir covered for Lorraine on Fridays and during school holidays. But the show will now only air in term-time – for 30 weeks of the year – and Lorraine will host all of those shows. As a result, Christine bid farewell to her regular presenting gig before Christmas.

It’s claimed that Lorraine Kelly could also quit her ITV show once her current contract ends.

ITV announced huge changes to its daytime programming last May. Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have all been affected by the cuts.

