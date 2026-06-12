‘Very traumatic’: Jesy Nelson to lift lid on real reason for her split with Zion Foster in new documentary

Jesy Nelson is opening the doors to her life once again, with Prime Video confirming the release date for her emotional new documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life Changing.

The former Little Mix star first ventured into the world of documentaries earlier this year, which followed her life after leaving the chart topping group.

Jesy, 34, was pregnant during filming and later welcomed twin daughters Ocean and Story.

Jesy Nelson has filmed a new documentary in the wake big changes in her life (Credit: Prime Video)

Since then, Jesy has faced some huge challenges. Her daughters received a diagnosis of a rare genetic condition that means they are unlikely to ever walk.

The singer’s latest documentary is described as “raw and powerful”. It follows Jesy through one of the most difficult and life changing periods she has ever experienced as she adjusts to motherhood.

Here’s everything we know about Jesy Nelson: Life Changing, including when it lands on Prime Video.

What is Jesy Nelson: Life Changing about?

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix arrived on Prime Video in February this year. Although viewers watched Jesy give birth during the six part series, she had not yet learned about the diagnosis her daughters would later receive.

Her new documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life Changing, focuses on life with Ocean and Story following their diagnosis with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

The rare genetic condition causes muscle weakness and muscle wasting. Jesy has revealed that her instincts as a mum helped her daughters receive treatment that significantly improved their life expectancy.

However, because the condition was not identified earlier, the girls are unlikely to ever walk.

Jesy revealed her daughters’ devastating diagnosis earlier this year (Credit: Instagram/ Prime Video)

Cameras follow Jesy as she comes to terms with the diagnosis and navigates the realities of raising her daughters.

The documentary also highlights her campaign to change newborn screening for the condition in the UK.

Viewers will also see Jesy face another major change. She is now raising Ocean and Story as a single mum following her split from fiancé Zion Foster.

Why did Jesy Nelson split with Zion Foster?

Jesy and Zion became engaged at the end of Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix. However, the couple announced their split in February this year, just after her first doc dropped.

Jesy Nelson: Life Changing explores what happened between them.

The documentary premiered at Sheffield Doc Fest and, according to The Mirror, Zion speaks openly about the impact of his daughters’ diagnosis.

After learning the news, Zion says in the documentary: “I am not equipped to deal with this, I am out of my depth, emotionally physically and mentally. At the moment I am just surviving.”

Jesy also says: “It is a very traumatic thing we have both been through.

“I think it’s quite inevitable for things like this to happen as a couple. Like, I don’t think it’s like a shock that we’ve broken up, because you’ll either be a team or it can tear you apart. And unfortunately, I feel like that’s what it’s done to Zi and I.”

The former couple explain why they believe they are now better apart than together.

Jesy and Zion Foster will address their split in her new documentary (Credit: Prime Video)

When does Jesy Nelson: Life Changing start?

Prime Video has confirmed that Jesy Nelson: Life Changing will arrive on the streaming service on July 17, 2026.

Unlike her previous series, this documentary will not run across multiple episodes.

Instead, Prime Video will release it as a standalone 60 minute film.

Even so, fans eager for an update on Jesy’s journey will not have long to wait.

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