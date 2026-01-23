Jesy Nelson’s ‘bravery’ hailed as heartbreaking documentary trailer reveals harrowing new details of twin girls’ birth

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix drops on February 13, with the mum of twins sharing an intimate first look at her documentary on social media last night (January 22).

The singer’s bravery was instantly hailed, with clips showing her heartbreak as she struggled during her high-risk pregnancy with daughters Ocean and Story. Footage showed Jesy in hospital and giving birth to her twins, with the Little Mix singer, 36, hooked up to machines as she underwent what appeared to be an emergency cesarean.

The girls’ dad, Zion Foster, who Jesy has reportedly split from, is also seen in the trailer. Since filming wrapped, the girls have been diagnosed with SMA, a condition which affects their development and may mean they’ll never walk.

Jesy Nelson said when she started filming, she thought the documentary would be something nice to watch with her girls when they were older (Credit: YouTube)

‘I cannot wait for my fans to see this’

Posing the clip on Instagram, Jesy said: “Isn’t it crazy how the universe works, and how it’s all divine timing? Last year, I decided that when I fell pregnant, I wanted to document everything. I wanted to let cameras into my life and my home, and film what I thought was going to be a really exciting, fun little experience into motherhood that me and my girls could one day sit down and watch back for memories when they are older.

“But little did I know the journey I was about to embark on. From being told I was having twins, to then finding out I had TTTS, a rare condition that affects only a small percentage of identical twins and that my babies’ survival rate was next to nothing without treatment, to then living in hospital for three months, having my babies early, and being on the neonatal ward for over a month. Bringing them home honestly felt like a dream, like we were finally out of the trenches.”

She added: “It has honestly been one of the hardest, most painful times in my life that I’ve ever had to go through, let alone document. I’m so incredibly proud of this docu-series. And I cannot wait for my fans, and for everyone who has followed my journey, to see this.”

Jesy endured an extremely high-risk pregnancy and months in hospital (Credit: YouTube)

‘It’s too emotional for me to watch right now’

Signally just how emotional the documentary promises to be, Jesy added: “I’ll be completely honest… I’ve only ever watched this series once because it’s genuinely too emotional for me to watch right now. But when I did watch it, I saw everything through a completely different lens, now knowing what I know about my girls and their diagnosis. Nobody could have ever prepared me for what was about to come when I started filming.

“But one thing I do know when watching it is how incredibly proud I am of my girls, and how utterly inspiring they are. From their resilience, their strength, their constant fight, and their sheer happiness that they show me day in, day out.”

Sending a message to her girls, she added: “There may well come a time in the near future when my beautiful girls turn to me and say: ‘Mummy, I don’t think I can do that,’ and if that day ever comes, I’ll sit them down in front of the TV and play them this footage. And I’ll turn to them and say: ‘My darlings, you CAN and you WILL!!!'”

The docu-series drops on February 13 (Credit: YouTube)

Jesy Nelson documentary – first look as she gives birth to twins

The trailer includes a montage of clips from her Little Mix days. They show the star breaking down in tears and sitting out of group dance practice.

“I’ve really struggled keeping all of this in… Now I’m ready to tell my side of the story,” Jesy says in the voiceover.

Little Mix’s X Factor mentor Tulisa Contostavlos also appears in the documentary. Reflecting on Jesy’s struggle, she says: “When you want something so bad, you are always blind to the negatives.”

Another initiate clip from her three-month hospital stay, shows Jesy crying. She weeps: “I hate that my body is letting me down.”

Jesy’s mother, Janice, also comments after watching her daughter’s terrifying pregnancy journey: “If something was to go wrong now. I dread to think what it would be like,” she says.

There are then clips from the operating room, as Jesy gives birth to her premature babies. The star is seen unconscious, with a breathing tube down her throat and electrodes on her forehead as she undergoes what appears to be a C-section.

A doctor can be heard off-camera explaining: “There’s the smaller one coming out first.” Seconds later a baby can be heard crying.

Harrowing new details of the star giving birth are included in the trailer (Credit: YouTube)

Jesy Nelson fans react

Fans of the singer flooded Jesy with support. One said: “You are the bravest human, I’m in awe of you throughout, watching that video.”

A second commented: “Yay!! Finally nearly time, the world can see how inspirational, strong and amazing you truly are.” Another agreed and said: “Girl you’re an absolute warrior! Those little girls will be so proud of you.”

Another said: “My superstar. Your strength and bravery is just everything. I’m so proud of you!”

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix drops on Amazon Prime on February 13.

