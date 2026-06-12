Venezuela Fury has come under the spotlight again after sharing a fresh look at married life with husband Noah Price. This time, Venezuela shared a haul of clothes she had purchased with the help of Noah.

The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury married Noah, 19, on the Isle of Man last month. Since the wedding, she has kept followers updated on social media.

The couple recently returned to the UK after their reported £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella, Spain.

The trip was said to have been gifted by Venezuela’s father, Tyson Fury. They have also moved into a static caravan bought by Venezuela’s parents.

Venezuela got married last month (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Venezuela shares new TikTok with husband Noah Price

Venezuela has recently taken to TikTok to post a new video showing a haul of clothes she bought from Bershka and Primark with Noah’s help, as she confessed she isn’t feeling herself.

She described herself as “unjazzy” and admitted she has “lost her jazz”, adding that she is no longer “cool Venezuela,” so struggled to pick out clothes

One concerned follower penned in the comments: “Anyone else get the feeling Noah is the reason she’s lost her jazz.”

“No, it’s all the negative comments she keeps getting when she posts anything about her life,” hit back another viewer in reply.

Venezuela also told her followers that she has been unsure of what kind of videos to make next, but promised, although she was slightly unimpressed with her clothing purchases upon reflection she still has her own unique “swag”.

In the clip, Venezuela also acknowledged that due to her low energy she appeared like she “hated her life”.

Venezuela makes swipe at ‘haters’ in new TikTok

She took the opportunity to swipe back at haters, following recent criticism, aimed at her husband Noah and assured those watching that she “loves her life”.

The criticism of Noah comes from a recent TikTok Venezuela shared, where she showed herself restocking the fridge after a shopping trip. During the video, she and Noah disagreed over whether bleaching the fridge was a good idea.

Venezuela Fury has been getting a lot of attention since her wedding (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Noah complained that the smell was “burning his nostrils”, while Venezuela insisted bleach was part of a deep clean. She argued that the food was all sealed in packets, so it would not be affected. Noah then joked: “We’ll end up dead tomorrow!” before Venezuela told him to “chillax”.

Venezuela also addressed her followers directly, explaining why she had not been posting as many talking videos. She said she had been busy and asked fans what they wanted to see from her because she no longer knew what to talk about.

Fans call out Noah Price’s behaviour

Some viewers took issue with Noah’s behaviour in the video and claimed he kept talking over his new wife while she was trying to speak.

One follower wrote: “He don’t half nonstop talking does he.” Another said: “Exactly, he’s rude, he keeps interrupting. Where are his manners.”

A third commented that they wanted videos without Noah “talking over” Venezuela, while another added: “Was about to say can he be quiet lol.”

Others defend newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, though, and some fans rushed to defend the young couple.

One supporter said they were “so cute together”. Another urged people to be kinder and remember that Venezuela and Noah are still very young, suggesting they were simply being themselves rather than putting on an act for social media.

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