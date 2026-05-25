Venezuela Fury, 16, and husband Noah Price, 18, hit back at ‘child bride’ claims following wave of backlash: ‘You are freaks’

Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price have clapped back at their critics, following the backlash to their wedding.

16-year-old Venezuela and 18-year-old Noah tied the knot earlier this month at a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man. Around 120 guests were in attendance, including 18 bridesmaids.

Following the wedding though, the pair came under fire over Venezuela getting married at just 16. Now, the newlyweds have hit back at the “child bride” claims.

Venezuela and Noah tied the knot recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Venezuela Fury’s wedding to Noah

In a recent TikTok Live, Venezuela and Noah – who are currently on their £30k honeymoon – spoke to fans and answered questions from their loyal legion of fans.

And one of the hot topics among followers was Venezuela’s age while getting married.

Although the legal age to get married in the UK is 18, Venezuela was able to make things official with Noah as they got married on the Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man is a self-governing Crown Dependency and creates its own laws. One of them includes that 16 and 17-year-olds can get married as long as they have formal consent from their parents.

The couple have hit back at critics (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Venezuela and Noah fire back

Talking about the backlash, Venezuela said on TikTok: “Child bride wife and happy and proud.”

Meanwhile, Noah fired back: “Yeah, actually consented to marriage and not forced or arranged, ya freaks, there’s always going to be keyboard warriors.”

Noah then went on to say he “technically gypsy grabbed” in which Venezuela joked she was kissed “against her will”.

Grabbing is a gypsy courtship ritual which sees the girl get physically grabbed by the boy, dragged away and kissed to claim ownership, as MailOnline reports.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price are on their honeymoon in Marbella (Credit: TikTok)

Venezuela Fury’s honeymoon

It’s fair to say the Tyson family pulled out all of the stops for Venezuela and Noah’s wedding. The ceremony itself took place at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist.

Venezuela wore a self-designed, white wedding dress with a 50ft length fishtail. She completed the look with a traditional veil, big sunglasses, and white Crocs under her dress.

The evening do took place at the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man, with Peter Andre performing.

Shortly after, the couple were gifted a honeymoon trip by Venezuela’s dad, Tyson Fury, and the teen has since declared she has been loving every minute.

Since touching down in Marbella, Spain, she’s enjoyed delicious fast food, mocktails and days lounging in the sun with her hubby

Read more: Venezuela Fury’s bridesmaid is already flogging her dress, and she’s not selling it for cheap!

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