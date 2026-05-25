Anna Maxwell-Martin’s heartbreaking admission about ‘grief’ and ‘burnout’ following death of her husband

Anna Maxwell-Martin made a heartbreaking admission about “grief” and suffering from “burnout” following the death of her husband, Roger Michell.

Anna’s husband, Roger, died in 2021 aged 65. He and Anna had split in April 2020 after a decade of marriage.

Roger died in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Anna Maxwell-Martin on the death of her husband

In September 2021, Anna, 49, and her family were left devastated when her husband, Roger, passed away after he suffered a heart attack.

Anna and Roger had two daughters together – Maggie and Nancy.

Speaking previously about his death, she said: “Things were really difficult in every aspect of our lives. There’s lots of stuff that comes with grief, and one of those was financial terror. Then there are real practicalities around your children, and their mental health and supporting them, which is your priority.”

“Looking back I was probably in a heightened state of shock and fear for a long time until very recently,” she also added.

She also opened up about the loss echoed her own life. She lost her father when she was 24 year old.

“I’ve travelled this road of grief and sudden traumatic death before. I’ve done it before. So in a way I could pick myself up and do it again. It was horrible to have to see my children walk that road. But I’m pretty gritty and pretty strong, and I think I’m quite deft. I thought, I’ve just got to keep the motor chugging on.”

Anna opened up (Credit: Cover Images)

Anna opens up

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Anna opened up about losing Roger and putting her children first following his death.

“(We’re) a really good, optimistic little unit. I love having two daughters, and I love how funny and tenacious they are. Grief is grief, isn’t it..I’ve just got to navigate it, parenting, earning a living, doing life, helping the girls thrive as best I can. That’s the focus,” she said.

“I am a mum to my two girls, that comes first. I really like being busy and doing lots of things at the same time, though. I then burn out and cry, and my boyfriend says I should do less,” she then said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Maxwell Martin (@annamaxwellmartin)

Anna Maxwell-Martin on finding love again

In her episode of The Assembly on ITV, where she was quizzed by a group of people with autism and other learning disabilities, Anna opened up about finding love again.

The Motherland star has been in a relationship with cameraman Richard Cornelius since meeting on the set of Code 404.

When asked to “spill the tea” on their romance, Anna said: “His name is Richard, we’d just come out of COVID, and I was working on a production. And I thought, ‘He looks nice,’ and I made it clear to him I thought he looked nice. And then we went on a date.”

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