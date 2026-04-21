Tragic cause of death of Anna Maxwell Martin’s famous husband 22 years her senior, and why they split a year before he passed away

Anna Maxwell Martin opens up about one of the most painful periods of her life on The Assembly tonight (April 21), as she’s asked about the death of her ex-husband, Roger Michell.

During the episode, one interviewer – who has also experienced loss – asks the Line of Duty star how her children have coped following their dad’s sudden death, prompting an emotional moment.

Anna Maxwell Martin is asked about her husband on The Assembly (Credit: ITV)

How did Anna Maxwell Martin’s husband Roger Michell die?

Roger Michell died suddenly in September 2021 at the age of 65 after suffering an acute myocardial infarction – a heart attack – caused by a left coronary atheroma, a fatty build-up in the artery. He had previously suffered a heart attack in 1999.

He tragically died on the same day he completed the sound mix on his final project, Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts.

Anna and Roger shared two daughters together, Maggie, 16, and Nancy, 14. Although they had separated in 2020 after 16 years of marriage, they remained close and had planned to spend Christmas together before his death.

Anna shares two daughters with Roger Michell (Credit: Splash News)

Anna Maxwell Martin on grief after Roger Michell’s death

Speaking previously about the aftermath of his death, Anna revealed just how overwhelming the experience was.

“Things were really difficult in every aspect of our lives. There’s lots of stuff that comes with grief, and one of those was financial terror. Then there are real practicalities around your children, and their mental health and supporting them, which is your priority.”

She admitted the shock lingered for a long time, adding: “Looking back I was probably in a heightened state of shock and fear for a long time until very recently.”

The actress also reflected on how the loss echoed earlier grief in her life. She lost her own dad when she was 24. “I’ve travelled this road of grief and sudden traumatic death before. I’ve done it before. So in a way I could pick myself up and do it again,” she said.

However, watching her children go through it was especially painful. “It was horrible to have to see my children walk that road. But I’m pretty gritty and pretty strong, and I think I’m quite deft. I thought, I’ve just got to keep the motor chugging on.”

Roger Michell died suddenly in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Why Anna Maxwell Martin and Roger Michell split

Anna and Roger first met in 2004 when he directed her in an adaptation of Enduring Love. They married in 2010 before later separating in 2020.

Despite their split, Anna has been clear that her feelings for him never disappeared.

“I didn’t fall out of love with Roger. But sometimes a marriage can’t continue for certain reasons and for me it couldn’t continue. I still love Roger very much and I miss him desperately,” she said.

She added: “He was my friend and my sounding board. He was also a lot older than me – he was my boss when I met him. It all sounds inappropriate now but it was a different time [then]. He was the person I would go to, to ask: ‘Is this all right?’”

Reflecting on their separation and his death, she continued: “It was mutual, and he knew I was there for him. There are a lot of complicated things around losing a loved one when you are separated. What your place is and who you are. But your grief is the same, you know, as if [you are still together.] A lot of my focus was on our children.”

In another interview, she described their split as “devastating”, adding: “It’s very sad if you separate, it’s devastating, and you hope you’ll come back around, after a period of time. When Roger died, I lost one of my best friends. I see it as that.”

Read more: ITV under fire over ‘brutal’ questions on The Assembly

Watch The Assembly tonight (April 21) on ITV1 at 10.05pm.

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.