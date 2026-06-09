Gary Lineker makes a major decision about his love life as he admits being ‘selfish’

Gary Lineker has opened up about his love life as he insisted he’s “done” with romance.

The football pundit, 65, was previously married to his first wife, actress Michelle Cockayne, in 1986. They have four sons together.

Following their divorce in 2006, Gary went on to marry his second wife Danielle Bux in 2009 until 2016.

But now, it seems Gary is pretty content by himself and has even admitted he’s become “accustomed” to being “slightly selfish”.

Gary has opened up about romance in a new podcast appearance (Credit: YouTube / The Louis Theroux Podcast)

Gary Lineker opens up about his love life

Speaking on Louis Theroux‘s podcast recently, Gary said: “I like being on my own. I’ve got so accustomed to it now and being slightly selfish, but unanswerable to anyone.”

When asked if he is “just alone in a big house,” Gary said it’s “me and a dog”. He added: “But my boys are always around… I’m absolutely happy on my own.”

Gary was then asked about the idea of finding romance again. He said: “No, I think I’m done. I don’t know, you never know, but I just can’t imagine actually living with someone again.”

Louis quizzed Gary on “physical needs”. But Gary joked “you get to a certain age where it’s so much effort”.

He added: “It might change, but you know, I love women’s company. I’ve got a lot of friends that I go out to dinner with.”

Gary and Danielle divorced in 2016 (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com)

Why Gary and Danielle split

Gary previously opened up about why he and Danielle decided to part ways.

Speaking to Gabby Logan on her podcast The Mid-Point in 2023, Gary said: “It was purely down to children. She already had a daughter, I had four boys, [but] then her body clock started ticking and she had the urge.

I’ve got so accustomed to it now and being slightly selfish, but unanswerable to anyone.

“In the end, we decided, ‘Well, why don’t we just stay mates?’

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“She didn’t want me to do something that I didn’t really want, deep down, and I didn’t want to stop her from doing something that she really wanted, deep down, so we just came to a logical and sensible [split].”

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