NTAs 2025 viewers were left stunned as Gary Lineker brought an end to Ant and Dec’s winning streak in the Best Presenter Award.

The star quit Match of the Day earlier this year after over 25 years on the programme.

NTAS 2025 – Gary Lineker wins ‘The Ant and Dec Award’

For the past 23 years, Ant and Dec have won the Best Presenter Award at the National Television Awards.

However, their incredible winning streak is now at an end thanks to Gary Lineker.

Gary was up against the likes of Alison Hammond, Stacey Solomon, Ant and Dec, and Claudia Winkleman for the award – and the viewers decided that it was high time someone else won!

A stunned Gary was met with rapturous applause as his name was read out by Alesha Dixon.

NTAs 2025 – Gary Lineker’s speech

Taking to the stage, a stunned Gary quipped: “I’ve won the Ant and Dec Award!”

The star then went on to say that he knew perhaps why he’d won the award – alluding to his Match of the Day exit.

He then went on to joke that when he first started Match of the Day, he knew that Ant and Dec would win the award every year until Newcastle finally won a trophy.

The Geordie duo’s beloved Newcastle, of course, won the Carabao Cup earlier this year – their first ever major trophy.

Fans thrilled!

Viewers were left stunned – and overjoyed – as Ant and Dec’s winning streak came to an end.

“OH. MY. GOD!!!! The Ant and Dec streak has BROKEN!!!!! Gary Lineker has won the TV Presenter Award!!!!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Thank beep for that. Congratulations @GaryLineker on winning the Ant and Dec trophy. So well deserved and looking forward to seeing you on TV again,” another said.

“Go on Gary Lineker. Well deserved,” a third added.

“Gary Lineker has dethroned them! Unbelievable scenes,” another said.

However, some viewers weren’t so happy.

“And NOBODY seen that coming ..Gary Lineker winning, absolute farce, even the people behind him where shocked in disagreement,” one viewer fumed.

