The BBC has shared a statement as to why former footballer Gary Lineker won’t be hosting Match of the Day.

The 63-year-old star has been hosting BBC’s Match of the Day since 1999 and has remained on the show for 25 years, becoming the longest running presenter since its launch. However, that is all about to change.

Gary will say goodbye to Match of the Day after 25 years of presenting the show (Credit: BBC)

Gary Lineker on Match of the Day

BBC’s culture and media editor Katie Razzall spoke out since the news broke. “Lineker was open to staying on at Match of the Day, but the BBC did not offer him a new contract for the show,” she said.

Sources have claimed that Gary isn’t close with the corporations new director of sport, Alex Kay-Jelsk. That said, Gary is said to be “happy” about the outcome.

“It’s a big loss, but life moves on. Match Of The Day will continue, while having a new presenter, just as when Des Lynam left and Gary Lineker took over from him 20 years ago,” ex-FA chairman Greg Dyke said.

“He’s become a big presenter and a big personality and a very good performer for the BBC, but life moves on. Presenters don’t stay forever.”

He continued: “I heard it was by mutual consent. But we all know how much he earns. He’s very expensive and the BBC is in difficulties financially. It would be a saving on the sports budget which it could use elsewhere.”

Gary is reportedly currently the BBC’s highest-paid presenter with a salary worth a whopping £1.35 million.

TV star Gary will still work for the BBC after MOTD exit (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gary Lineker on BBC

According to the BBC, Gary will officially leave Match of the Day at the end of this season. Although, his days of being a sports pundit are far from over. The BBC has announced that he has “agreed in principle a contract extension” through to the 2026 World Cup.

He will also host BBC Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup in the 2025/26 season.

Gary will also continue with the MOTD Top Ten podcast and the BBC will also host the hugely popular The Rest is Football podcast on BBC Sounds.

“I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen,” Gary shared in a statement.

“Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup,” the Director of BBC Sport Alex Kay-Jelski said.

“After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”

Read more: Gary Lineker’s teenage nephew ‘crushed to death by falling tree’ in tragic accident

Will you miss Gary on Match of the Day? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.