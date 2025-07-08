Coronation Street fan theory predicts Betsy will get pregnant with Brody’s baby

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that teen Betsy Swain will fall pregnant with Brody Michaelis’ baby.

Betsy isn’t currently Brody’s biggest fan after what he did to Dylan, but could this all change?

Well, after a recent Instagram post made by Sydney Martin, fans reckon so.

Sydney posted a photo on her Instagram stories that has sparked a new fan theory (Credit: @sydneymartin._ via Instagram Stories)

Coronation Street star Sydney Martin sparks new fan theory

Currently on the cobbles, Brody and Dylan are both adjusting to life outside of the STC. But, Brody’s still causing trouble, especially after trying to flog LSD at Aadi Alahan’s recent party.

He’s also been struggling to process the new information that Kit Green is actually his biological father instead of killer villain Mick Michaelis.

And now, despite Betsy and Dylan having a romantic connection with each other, a new post by actress Sydney Martin has led fans to believe that Betsy’s attention will soon turn towards bad boy Brody instead.

Sharing a story onto her Instagram page this week, Sydney shared a photo of herself and co-star Ryan Mulvey dressed as Brody and Betsy outside of the Rovers.

She then wrote: “Little Betsy Brody moment.

“B&B.”

Will Betsy get with Brody? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Betsy pregnant with Brody’s baby

With Sydney Martin writing ‘B&B’ on her post, fans are now wondering whether she’s just teased a new romance for the two characters. And, now a new fan theory has predicted that Betsy might discover she’s pregnant with Brody’s baby.

One fan wrote: “Kit and Lisa grandparents incoming.”

Another also sparked up the theory and agreed: “Kit & Lisa & Carla grandparents when?”

We reckon Dylan Wilson would have something to say about this if the theory were to happen… But, could it?

