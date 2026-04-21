Unpacking the intense ending of Netflix’s Unchosen and the one question it doesn’t answer

Netflix’s new psychological cult thriller Unchosen doesn’t end with any divine intervention – but there is a happy ending… at least for some of its characters.

The new Netflix series follows Adam (Asa Butterfield), a newly promoted elder in the Fellowship of the Divine, and his wife Rosie (Molly Windsor). Their lives appear calm on the surface, but everything is tightly controlled – including punishment in the form of solitary confinement.

When Sam (Fra Fee), an escaped prisoner, saves their daughter Grace from drowning, it sets off a chain reaction.

Rosie begins to question everything, and by the finale, that doubt turns into action.

***Warning: spoilers for Unchosen ahead***

Sam isn’t Rosie’s saviour (Credit: Netflix)

How does Unchosen end?

The finale pulls everything together around Sam’s manipulation finally catching up with him.

Across the series, he embeds himself in the cult’s inner circle. He charms Rosie, manipulates Adam, and eliminates threats like Isaac when they get too close to exposing him.

But Rosie eventually sees through him. After confessing her affair, she tells Adam she wants out – and, crucially, wants to take Grace with her. Adam agrees to help her leave,

They don’t get far. A fallen tree blocks the road during a storm, and Sam catches up with them.

A fight breaks out between Sam and Adam, but Sam quickly gains the upper hand. He chases Rosie, drags her to a skip filled with water, and tries to drown her. At the last moment, something shifts. Whether it’s guilt or self-preservation, he lets her live.

It’s the closest the show gets to redemption – but it doesn’t stick.

Rosie makes it out alive (Credit: Netflix)

What happens to Rosie?

Rosie and Grace come out of the story in the best position.

Earlier in the series, Mrs Phillips (Siobhan Finneran) begins to question the cult herself, especially after reconnecting with her estranged son. She ultimately chooses to leave.

In the final moments, Rosie and Grace arrive at her home. Mrs Phillips opens the door and welcomes them in.

It’s a quiet ending, but an important one. For the first time, Rosie is outside the cult’s control – and surrounded by someone who understands exactly what she’s been through.

Sam takes control (Credit: Netflix)

Who ends up in charge of the cult?

Here’s the twist: Sam wins.

The finale jumps forward one year. Sam walks through the cult’s meeting hall, fully in control, delivering a sermon to the congregation.

“And so, we will be with the Lord forever, for we are the chosen ones,” he says, with a grin.

He looks straight into the camera. It’s not subtle – the cycle hasn’t been broken, it’s just been handed to someone even more dangerous.

Adam disappears from the story (Credit: Netflix)

What happens to Adam?

Adam’s fate is deliberately left unclear.

After Sam lets Rosie go, he turns back to Adam, who’s holding him at gunpoint. Sam talks him down, pretending to surrender, but quickly flips the situation.

He reveals a video of Adam performing a sexual act on him – proof he can destroy him at any moment.

From there, Adam disappears from the story. He’s not in the final scene, which strongly suggests he’s either been cast out or left on his own. Either way, his life inside the cult is over.

Their relationship was never going to last (Credit: Netflix)

Why don’t Adam and Rosie stay together?

Their relationship was broken long before the finale.

Throughout the series, their marriage is unhealthy. Their intimacy is purely reproductive, and there’s a complete lack of emotional connection.

More importantly, Adam rapes Rosie earlier in the series. That moment creates a permanent divide between them, and it’s one of the key reasons she decides to leave.

Even without Sam, they were never going to survive as a couple.

Mr Phillips falls from power (Credit: Netflix)

What happens to Mr Phillips?

Mr Phillips’ downfall is sealed midway through the season.

He’s exposed as abusive, alcoholic, and unstable, and Sam uses that to his advantage. After killing Isaac, Sam frames Phillips for the crime, leading to his removal from power.

Later, Phillips tries to fight back, but he’s overpowered and taken away by other members of the cult.

The show never confirms where he ends up. Given the cult’s distrust of authorities, it’s unlikely he was handed to the police. A more internal, harsher punishment feels far more likely.

Sam’s past is as dark as his future (Credit: Netflix)

Who did Sam kill?

Sam’s past is just as disturbing as his actions in the present.

He killed his first girlfriend, Aisling, as a teenager after believing she’d cheated on him. In prison, he later killed her cousin during a violent altercation.

And in the present timeline, he murders Isaac to protect his cover.

By the end, he’s not just a survivor – he’s the most dangerous person in the room, now with an entire cult behind him.

Read more: The best Netflix movies you can stream right now

Unchosen is available to stream on Netflix now.

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