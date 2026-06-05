‘It’s a civil war backstage’: ‘Bitter’ Loose Women stars reportedly ‘refuse to work’ with ‘loose cannon’ Nadia Sawalha

Behind the scenes at Loose Women, things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows, according to reports. In fact, some of the cast are supposedly avoiding working with longtime panellist Nadia Sawalha altogether!

Nadia Sawalha is known for her bubbly personality, laughter and upfront opinions, but apparently, this is no longer uplifting her fellow co-stars. In fact, she is accused of being difficult to work with.

Nadia has hit back at claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women stars reportedly ‘refuse to work’ Nadia Sawalha

ITV execs are supposedly gearing up to reinstate Nadia as a regular host on the show. But her Loose Women colleagues are said to not be all for the move.

The 61-year-old star hasn’t been seen on the show since April. It comes after criticism over comments Nadia had made online about Israel and the war in Gaza.

Nadia’s husband Mark is currently suspended from the Green Party over comments he made.

A source had told The Sun ITV bosses had also “had enough” over Nadia’s “unhinged” views online.

However, at the time, Nadia clapped back at claims she had been axed.

Nadia Sawalha hit back at claims she had been sacked from Loose Women

In a short clip shared to her Instagram, Nadia reassured her fans, stating: “I turned my phone on and it’s literally gone mad.

“Thank you all so much for all your lovely messages but listen, don’t worry guys, there’s loads of lies going around at the moment.

“One of those is that I have been suspended from Loose Women. I have not been suspended from Loose Women.”

Now, it seems, Nadia’s Loose Women future is being questioned again.

As per The Mirror, a 15-page document has been filed to ITV bosses, urging them not to allow Nadia back on the panel.

Insider claims there is ‘so much bad blood’

An insider also alleged to The Sun: “There is so much bad blood − Nadia has many defenders on the show but others have made it crystal clear they will flat-out refuse to work with her.”

Allegedly, some of Nadia’s colleagues view her as a “loose cannon” and worry that her opinions could reflect badly on them.

Nadia was a regular member on the panel (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Other stars have been hung out to dry or quietly iced out over relatively small misdemeanours, yet execs seem determined to defend Nadia”.

The source claims that ITV’s alleged protection of Nadia is causing “bitterness” backstage.

ITV and Nadia Sawalha’s management have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Loose Women pulled from ITV AGAIN just weeks after show vanished for almost two months

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