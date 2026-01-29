Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha debuts ‘fantastic’ new look, and fans are divided

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has debuted her brand-new hairstyle live on air, and fans seem to be very divided.

Last night (January 28) Nadia posted an Instagram of her getting her hair cut and dyed. But she didn’t show the results. Instead, she told everyone that they could tune into Loose Women to see the end product. However, even she admitted it made her nervous!

But today (January 29), she appeared on the show, looking fabulous with her new “wolf-cut”. However, viewers at home weren’t necessarily impressed.

The Loose Women gang loved her hair (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha reveals all about her new hairstyle

Speaking on the show today, Nadia admitted: “Everyone has been so lovely, which I decided is good because I had got a little bit of fear. It is a fantastic cut. My friend did it for me. But I have gone through the motions. But now it’s growing on me.”

Her fellow panellists were quick to tell her how amazing it looked, and asked what her kids think of the whole thing.

She explained: “My kids really love it. They played a big part in me getting it.”

Oti then asked if Nadia was “attached” to her hair, which she confirmed she “was”. Nadia explained: “I have been through a real journey with my hair. I just wanted to do something. I felt like I had really old lady hair and I was stuck in my ways with it.

“This is a very trendy hair-cut. It’s called the wolf-cut. But, I got worried when she was half-way through cutting it because I thought I would look like a wolf. But, actually, I love it.”

Jane agreed with Nadia, telling the Loose Women star that her hair now looks “so much thicker”.

Nadia joked that her husband, Mark, loves her hair dark so the whole thing is “basically a haircut for my husband and my children. But I actually like it.”

Fans are divided (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers divided

However, after showing the new hair on the show, Loose Women viewers took to social media to share their thoughts. And it appears not many thought it was as extravagant as Nadia made out!

One asked: “So, it’s a mullet then?”

Another wrote: “Is it not just a bit shorter and re-dyed?”

“Apart from the colour, I can’t see anything different. Sorry, Nadia,” a third added.

Another even thinks it makes her look older! They penned: “Nadia’s new hair makes her look like she is in the 1980s. The style makes her look much older than her old hair did.”

However, others liked it, and thought the 1980s vibe suited her.

One viewer penned: “I think Nadia’s hair looks like 80s hairstyle! I like it.”

Another added: “It’s giving 1980’s perm!”

While fans may be divided, we absolutely love it!

