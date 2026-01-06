Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals she almost divorced her husband ‘many times’

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has sparked concerns about her marriage to husband Mark Adderley, as she opened up on near divorces.

61-year-old Nadia Sawalha has been with her husband, Mark, for 23 years. And, the pair have also created a podcast, Coffee Moaning.

It seems nothing is off-the-table to be discussed, as they found themselves discussing their own marital issues.

Nadia and Mark have started a podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadia Sawalha divorce comments

In a social media video, teasing what to expect on the latest episode of the podcast podcast, Nadia told her followers: “We have been close to divorce many times.

“We have been to marriage guidance councillors; we have worked our [bleeps] off really to stay together.”

That was just to share what to expect in the episode. And in the ep, the pair did open up more about their experiences with councillors.

Nadia admitted: “Each time we went to a couple’s councillor, we felt our communication was completely out and gone. But there was still a willingness to try and make it work. It did help. Even the bad marriage councillors did help.”

But Nadia went on to express how even in their relationship, they can hit really bad moments where they both thought it was over.

She explained: “I think there is a point where a relationship is just dead.

But I would say that I have felt that in this marriage at times. And has, vice versa. We just thought, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I literally can’t do this anymore’.

“And I have said this before – we both have said this before – if we hadn’t of had Maddie, we wouldn’t have stayed together. We would have stormed off and walked away and gone and made the same mistakes again.”

Fans were quick to share their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans share their support

Taking to the comments of the Instagram clip, fans were quick to share their support. Many thanked Nadia Sawalha and her husband for being so open with the public.

One wrote: “Love how you are honest about the graft that goes into being and staying married and sane, or not sane.” Nadia responded: “Exactly. We hate anyone to think we breeze it. We do not!”

Another added: “I for one am glad you both survived. You are an incredible couple with huge hearts.”

“I know this will help a lot of couples. It’s blooming hard living with another human. Thank you for sharing” a third penned.

Nadia and Mark had a huge Christmas Eve row (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadia and husband Mark relationship

The revelation comes mere weeks after Nadia Sawalha revealed she “stormed out” of their house on Christmas Eve following a huge row with her husband.

In a sweary rant, she said: “I’m having the most [bleep] [bleep]ing Christmas Eve. I had a massive row with Mark, screamed in front of the kids as well, stormed out, smashed the door shut and the bloody Ring doorbell fell off.

“So now I’m wandering round the streets to make my point in the freezing cold, I’ve not even had a cup of tea this morning, knowing that all the parcels that I desperately need delivered today won’t be delivered, because the Ring doorbell isn’t working.”

