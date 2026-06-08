Strictly Come Dancing’s La Voix ‘replaces’ Sian Welby on This Morning and fans are all saying the same thing

This Morning viewers were left saying the same thing after La Voix stepped in for absent presenter Sian Welby on today’s show.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star appeared alongside Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on Monday’s programme to deliver the latest showbiz headlines.

But as La Voix took over Sian’s usual slot, fans watching at home quickly shared their verdict.

So did viewers enjoy the shake up, or were they left missing Sian?

La Voix has stood in for Sian Welby on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Why did La Voix replace Sian Welby on This Morning today?

Sian enjoyed a well deserved day away from This Morning on Monday (June 8, 2026) after a busy weekend of work commitments.

The presenter, who also hosts Capital FM’s Breakfast Show, spent Saturday at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball alongside her radio colleagues.

Sian was on duty throughout the day and into the evening, presenting both backstage and in front of the crowd.

With Sian taking time off, This Morning called on La Voix to front the show’s regular celebrity news and entertainment segment.

During her appearance, La Voix discussed Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcoming their second baby.

She also shared updates on Boyzone’s reunion concert at Emirates Stadium and Dua Lipa’s wedding to Callum Turner.

Her appearance proved a hit with many viewers and had Cat Deeley laughing throughout the segment.

Taking to X, one viewer asked: “Can we have La Voix on everyday please?”

Sian Welby had a busy weekend at the Capital Summertime Ball (Credit: ITV)

Another fan wrote: “Cat is loving La Voix and I’m loving! She’s bringing out her fun, cheeky side which we need to see more of on This Morning.”

A third added: “La Voix was so iconic reading out the showbiz gossip in the segment!”

The reaction suggested many viewers would be happy to see La Voix return for more appearances in the future.

La Voix misses out on Strictly Come Dancing hosting job

La Voix first found wider fame on the 2024 series of RuPaul’s Drag Race before becoming a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025.

Her popularity grew throughout the competition. However, she sadly had to leave Strictly because of injury before reaching Blackpool.

La Voix – real name Chris Dennis – exited the competition alongside dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec just before the show’s famous Blackpool week.

Following her success, reports later suggested La Voix was being considered for a major role on Strictly after the departures of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Despite reportedly impressing BBC bosses, Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe have been confirmed as the programme’s new presenters.

They will be joined by former Strictly professional Johannes Radebe, who takes on the role of roving reporter.

While the Strictly hosting job may have slipped through her fingers, Monday’s reaction from This Morning viewers showed there is certainly no shortage of support for La Voix on daytime television.

Would you like to see more of her?

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