Strictly’s La Voix on painful injury she kept secret for weeks that led to exit: ‘I didn’t want to tell anyone’

La Voix has opened up about the injury she suffered on Strictly Come Dancing, admitting she didn’t tell anyone about it for weeks.

The drag queen – real name Christopher Dennis – was one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series. However, she had to withdraw from Strictly due to injury. Presenter Tess Daly announced the news during Saturday’s Blackpool special.

And this week, during an appearance on Loose Women, La Voix has revealed for the first time details about the painful injury she sustained.

La Voix spoke about her injury (Credit: ITV)

Strictly’s La Voix on injury she kept secret for weeks

On Wednesday (December 3) La Voix – who was paired with pro Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly – appeared on Loose Women and chatted about her injury.

“I’ve basically got a – I haven’t really told anyone what I’ve done. It’s all been very secretive – I have got a fractured metatarsal,” she said.

The performer then revealed that she actually kept the injury a secret for weeks. This was because she didn’t want her Strictly journey to end.

“I did two weeks on the show not knowing I had broken my foot. I didn’t want to tell anyone I was in so much pain because I knew it could be the end. So I thought, maybe it’s muscular, maybe I’d get over it,” she said.

La Voix had to withdraw (Image: BBC)

‘I couldn’t say anything’

La Voix continued: “I didn’t, and then I had the couple’s choice and that’s why I had the flat shoes. We had the comment from Shirley [Ballas] about being flat-footed and I thought ‘yes you do it with a broken foot Shirley!’ I couldn’t say anything.”

When asked if she “kept the whole thing a secret,” La Voix said on Loose Women: “Well I was. The physio team were amazing and then of course I went for an X-Ray.”

The TV star was also quizzed on whether she knows when she suffered the injury. La Voix replied: “Strangely it was on the Foxtrot week which is quite an easy week.

“I think it’s just the repetitive stress, the stress fracture. Shirley says it’s very common in the dancing world, apparently, to get those injuries.”

She will be taking part in the Strictly tour (Credit: BBC)

La Voix to appear on Strictly live tour

Despite being forced to quit Strictly 2025 La Voix recently signed up for the show’s live tour next year.

The Live Tour, which features several stars from the current series, will kick off in January in Birmingham. La Voix will be joined by Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey who was voted out of the show last month.

“I loved being part of Strictly and was devastated when my time on the show was cut short because of injury. But now I’m absolutely thrilled to have the chance to get back on an even bigger dancefloor with the sparkling 2026 Strictly live tour.

“I can’t wait to sashay my way around the country with my wonderful partner Aljaz by my side,” she then added.

