Strictly stars La Voix and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey have become the first stars to sign up for the show’s live tour next year.

The Live Tour, which features several of the 2025 series stars, will kick off in January in Birmingham.

La Voix and Aljaz are reuniting for the tour (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars La Voix and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey sign up for tour

The first two celebrities to sign up for the upcoming Strictly tour have been announced.

La Voix, who was forced off the show with an injury last week, and Gladiators star Harry are set to travel the UK early next year as part of the annual Strictly tour.

They will be joining Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke. Additionally, Janette Manrara will once again be hosting.

La Voix will be joined by her dancing partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

“I loved being part of Strictly and was devastated when my time on the show was cut short because of injury. But now I’m absolutely thrilled to have the chance to get back on an even bigger dancefloor with the sparkling 2026 Strictly live tour,” she said.

“I can’t wait to sashay my way around the country with my wonderful partner Aljaz by my side,” she then added.

Karen and Harry are back too (Credit: BBC)

‘Can’t wait’

Harry will also be reunited with his pro from the series, Karen Hauer.

“I’m switching the Gladiators arena for the Strictly live tour arenas and can’t wait to get back on the dance floor,” he said.

“It’s amazing to be reunited with Karen again, and we can’t wait to show you what’s in store. Expect more fun, more laughs, and even more energy,” he then added.

The audience decides who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show on the tour.

The tour will kick off at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, on January 23. The tour will then travel to Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Nottingham. It will then conclude with three days at the 02 Arena in London.

La Voix has landed a new role (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star La Voix lands major theatre role

The tour news comes the day after La Voix was announced to be taking part in the UK and Ireland tour of Annie The Musical!

The drag icon will be playing the role of Ms Hannigan at five venues between May and July next year.

“Oh my goodness! OH MY GOODNESS….Introducing @LaVoixTheShow as Miss Hannigan!” read the caption of the Instagram post announcing the news.

La Voix will make her debut in the role in May next year. She’ll be performing at the New Wimbledon Theatre, The Alexandra in Birmingham, and the Palace Theatre in Manchester. Additionally, she’ll appear at The Theatre Royal in Plymouth and Marlow Theatre in Canterbury. She will make her first appearance in the role on May 23 and her final on July 4.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star George Clarke reveals ‘main concern’ ahead of Saturday’s live show

Strictly continues on Saturday (November 29) at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!