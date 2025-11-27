Strictly icon La Voix has landed a new role, just days after being forced to quit the show during Blackpool weekend due to injury.

The star shared the exciting news on social media, and it’s safe to say her fans are thrilled!

La Voix shared some big news today (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star La Voix lands new role after show exit

On Saturday (November 22), it was sadly announced during Strictly’s Blackpool show that La Voix, 45, had been forced off the show with injury.

Speaking the following night (Sunday, November 23), La Voix tearfully confessed, “This has been the most extraordinary experience of my entire life, it really has.”

Now, just days after quitting the show, it’s been announced that La Voix will be taking part in the UK and Ireland tour of Annie!

The star will be playing the role of the villainous Ms Hannigan at five venues during the show’s tour next year.

La Voix will make her debut in the role in May next year, performing at the New Wimbledon Theatre, The Alexandra in Birmingham, the Palace Theatre in Manchester, Theatre Royal in Plymouth, and Marlow Theatre in Canterbury. She will make her first appearance in the role on May 23 and her final on July 4.

La Voix has a new role (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star sends fans wild with big announcement

The news was jointly announced on La Voix’s Instagram and the Instagram account of the Annie Musical.

“Oh my goodness! OH MY GOODNESS….Introducing @LaVoixTheShow as Miss Hannigan!” the caption read, before listing all the dates La Voix will perform.

It’s safe to say La Voix’s fans and followers are thrilled by the news.

“HELL YES, QUEEN,” fellow Strictly star Amber Davies wrote in the comments.

“Oh, this is FAB!” Strictly legend Layton Williams gushed.

The star was forced off the show last week (Credit: BBC)

‘La Voix is taking over the world’

“FANTASTIC,” Celebrity Big Brother and Sandman star Donna Preston said.

“La Voix is taking over the world, and I’m here for it,” another follower commented.

“Oh, this I GOTTA see!!” another then said.

“This is going to be EPIC!!” a third then added.

“Absolutely major casting!! Congratulations,” another said. “Well, this is exciting,” a fifth gushed.

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 29 at 6:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

