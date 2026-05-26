‘Profoundly shocking’: Richard Madeley left shaken as he bravely enters ‘seriously intimidating’ mega prison for new TV documentary

Richard Madeley is entering one of the world’s most feared prisons for a new documentary on Channel 5 this week — and a first look has been released.

In a dramatic trailer, the former This Morning host is shown walking through vast prison blocks packed with inmates.

Hundreds of prisoners are seen crammed into huge shared cells, sleeping on stacked metal bunks under constant supervision.

The heavily tattooed inmates are shown with shaved heads, bare chests and identical prison shorts.

Richard Madeley visits El Salvador’s controversial mega prison in a new Channel 5 documentary (Credit: Channel 5)

Large groups of prisoners are also seen sitting cross-legged in long lines while guarded by armed officers.

The documentary will explore conditions inside the prison and examine whether such extreme methods are justified.

Questions are also raised over whether similar approaches could ever be considered in the UK.

Where is the prison Richard Madeley visits?

The prison featured in the documentary is the Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, known as CECOT, in El Salvador.

The maximum-security prison was opened in 2023 as part of President Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on gang violence.

CECOT is considered one of the strictest prisons in the world and can reportedly hold up to 40,000 inmates.

Richard is granted access throughout the sprawling complex, where many prisoners linked to organised crime are being held.

Richard is shown touring different sections of the prison complex (Credit: Channel 5)

Armed guards are seen lining the roads leading to the prison entrance in the trailer.

Different areas of the facility are visited during the programme, including a disused execution wall marked with bullet holes.

Prisoners accused of violent crimes, including murder, are also featured in the documentary.

At several points in the trailer, Richard appears visibly stunned by what he witnesses inside the prison.

The presenter is shown observing inmates living in tightly controlled conditions, with little privacy and strict routines enforced throughout the day.

The scale of the prison operation is also highlighted during the programme.

According to Channel 5, many inmates housed at CECOT are serving lengthy sentences linked to gang activity and organised crime.

Prisoners are seen sitting in strict formation under armed supervision (Credit: Channel 5)

When is Richard Madeley: Inside the World’s Mega Prison on?

Richard Madeley: Inside the World’s Mega Prison airs on Channel 5 at 9pm on Wednesday May 27, 2026.

The documentary is bound to leave you quaking in your boots.

But we will be watching, will you?!

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