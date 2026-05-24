‘The roles have reversed’: Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall opens up about caring for his elderly mother with memory loss

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly star Graeme Hall has opened up about balancing his busy TV career with caring for his elderly mum.

Graeme, better known to viewers as The Dogfather, is back on Channel 5 with more chaotic canines and worried owners.

The popular dog trainer has also hinted he could soon be heading to Australia to film another series of the Aussie version of the hit show.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall has spoken about his elderly mother (Credit: ITV)

Away from the cameras though, Graeme says he remains devoted to his mum, who he admitted “doesn’t remember everything these days”.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme on mum’s ‘memory loss’

Graeme, who grew up in Selby, Yorkshire, spoke about his mum during an appearance on Vanessa with Vanessa Feltz.

Despite travelling around the country for work, he revealed they still speak regularly on the phone. During one recent conversation, the pair reminisced about family holidays from his childhood.

“I was thinking about all the family holidays we had as a kid. It was me, my sister Andrea and my mum and dad,” Graeme explained.

“I’m not going to say how old my mum is because she might be watching and I’ll be in big, big trouble. She looks marvellous for her age.”

He then shared: “She doesn’t remember everything these days. But one of the things she does remember are those holidays.”

Graeme recalled speaking to his mum while driving on the M5.

“We were chatting just the other day. I was driving down the M5 and said to her, ‘Hey, mum, guess where I’m driving past?'”

He told her he was near Minehead in Somerset and said: “Minehead. Remember Minehead?”

According to Graeme, his mum immediately replied: “Oh, Minehead yes. That was Mrs Cornwall and a little B&B”.

Reflecting on the touching moment, Graeme added: “Those memories are not just for the kids. It’s for the parents as well.”

When Vanessa asked whether they still go on holiday together, Graeme replied: “There’s come a point when the roles are reversed…”

Graeme mets Luigi in Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly this week (Credit: Channel 5)

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly this week

Graeme returned to Channel 5 last week with new episodes of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly after the current series took a break earlier this year.

This week, viewers will see him head to West Wales to meet a labradoodle called Luigi.

Luigi has learned to walk on his back legs, but Graeme becomes concerned after discovering the dog suffers with performance anxiety.

Thankfully, The Dogfather is on hand to help calm things down.

Graeme will also tackle the behaviour of a stubborn chihuahua called Mabel.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly airs at 8pm on Channel 5 on Sunday May 31, 2026.

Read more: Dogfather Graeme Hall on conversation that ‘changed’ the course of his life

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