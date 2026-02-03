Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall reveals heartbreaking reason he wasn’t allowed a pet dog as a child

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly star Graeme Hall is a natural when it comes to taming unruly canines.

In fact, he is such a master with mischievous mutts that he has even earned himself the title of The Dogfather.

But when he was a child, Graeme wasn’t allowed a pet dog.

In fact, he didn’t get his first dog until he was middle-aged.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall was not allowed a dog as a child (Credit: Channel 5)

Graeme recently revealed his parents had refused to let him have a dog for a very heartbreaking reason.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall

Graeme admitted that his dad wouldn’t let him have a pet dog when growing up because of the sadness that eventually comes with them.

“My dad always said ‘It’s too upsetting when they go’,” he told Waitrose Weekend.

Graeme’s dad’s words stuck with him right through into adulthood.

It was only when he was in his mid-40s that Graeme adopted a Rottweiler puppy called Axel.

Nine months later and smitten, he got another Rottweiler called Gordon.

Being a sensible and committed owner, Graeme took Axel and Gordon to puppy training classes.

At the same time, he had been made redundant from his white-collar job at Weetabix Limited.

It was then suggested to him that he would make a perfect dog trainer due to his people skills. And the rest, as they say, is history.

But along the way, Graeme has obviously had to face up to the heartbreak his father had warned about.

So how did he cope?

‘Grief is the price we pay for love’

When Axel and Gordon eventually died, Graeme was hit with grief.

He experienced it again in June 2025 following the death of his subsequent dog Jonny.

Writing on Instagram at the time, Graeme said: “I have sad news to share today about beautiful Jonny .

“After sixteen and a half years of unconditional love our gentle boy, the kindest soul, has passed away.

“Hopefully he’s frolicking around now with the rest of the gang in doggy heaven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graeme Hall ‘The Dogfather’ (@dogfather.graeme)

“I can’t quite believe that a little over a year ago we had three dogs in the house and in such a short time they’ve all gone (none of us outrun old age). The place seems so, so empty without them. Heartbroken… .”

Graeme added: “Give yours an extra cuddle tonight. Forgive them their trespasses (they always forgive ours). Make memories and cherish every moment, friends…”

During his chat with Waitrose Weekend Graeme reflected on the saddest moment a dog owner will ever face with their pet.

Asked if it is “upsetting when they go”, he replied: “Yeah, of course it is.

“Ultimately it is really sad, but grief is the price we pay for love, and it’s a price I’d pay 10 times over.”

Aww. We’re not crying, you are…

Read more: Limitless Win’s Ant and Dec dish out £75,000 to lucky aunt and son as 96-year-old relative dances with joy

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page