Limitless Win’s Ant and Dec dish out £75,000 to lucky aunt and son as 96-year-old relative dances with joy

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win served up another huge TV moment after an aunt and her nephew walked away with a massive £75,000 prize.

Denise and Pablo pulled it off by cracking a tough Monopoly question in the latest episode, keeping their cool as the clock ticked down.

The pair could barely get their thoughts straight as they debated the answer, finally locking it in with seconds to spare.

Denise and Pablo faced a tricky Monopoly question on Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win (Credit: ITV)

Their reasoning was all over the place, but the gamble paid off and they got it spot on.

So would you have managed the Limitless Win Monopoly question?

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win: Monopoly question

Denise and Pablo joined Ant and Dec in the second half of Monday night’s Limitless Win.

Despite being aunt and nephew, there is only eight years between them and they joked that they feel more like brother and sister.

The atmosphere lifted even more when Ant and Dec revealed that Denise’s 96-year-old mum, affectionately known as Gran-gran, was watching from the green room.

Gran-gran had some clear advice for the pair. She said: “I would like you to win whatever you can. I do not want you to be greedy and be stupid and you lose.”

She added that she hoped they would win enough money to take her back to Jamaica, where she was born.

Once play began, Denise and Pablo secured 10 lives, giving them the chance to tackle the Limitless Ladder.

They stormed through the Ladder and picked up another eight lives along the way.

Then came the £75,000 question, all about Monopoly.

Dec read it out: “On a classic London Monopoly board, how many spaces that players can land on are not available for purchase?”

Denise and Pablo’s 96-year-old ‘Gran-gran’ stood up and danced when they answered it correctly (Credit: ITV)

What is the correct answer?

It quickly became obvious that Monopoly was a familiar game for Denise and Pablo.

Denise started listing Community Chest and Chance, telling Pablo she believed there were two of each on every side.

“Is there not two on each stretch?” she asked. “I’m thinking two, four, six, eight. That’s Community Chest and Chance, I’m sure.

“Then the other things you can’t buy are Get Out Of Jail and Parking. Oh and Go! You can’t buy Go.”

Using their ‘more than’ option, they first locked in 11 and were told the correct answer was higher.

With just 10 seconds left, the pair used a lifeline and chose 12. The show cut to an advert break, cranking up the tension.

When it returned, there was a big celebration. Denise and Pablo were right. The answer is 12.

The non purchasable spaces on a classic London Monopoly board are:

4 Corner squares: Go, Jail / Just Visiting, Free Parking, Go to Jail

3 Chance squares

3 Community Chest squares

2 tax squares: Income Tax and Luxury Tax

Denise later explained how much the game meant to them.

She said: “On Friday night, before lockdown and Covid, we would play Monopoly. We’d call it all-nighters because we would be up from the evening all the way down to the early hours of the morning!”

Limitless Win: Denise and Pablo cash out

After hearing their next question, Denise and Pablo chose to walk away with their £75,000.

Ant and Dec asked: “How many grass tennis courts are used for the Wimbledon championships?”

Pablo thought the answer might be 15, but they decided the risk was too high. It proved a wise move, as the correct answer is 18.

Reflecting on their win, Denise said: “We didn’t come here with that amount of money so to have the opportunity to leave with it… that’s life-changing.”

Viewers were left emotional and quick to share their thoughts online after the episode aired.

One fan wrote on Instagram: “Love this family. You just wanted them to get somthing good. And they did. Like the queen said, it will change their lives. And Gran gran is defo going to Jamaica.”

Another commented: “Entirely incorrect calculation, exactly correct answer!”

A third added: “Loved them!! Such a good team!”

Do you think you would have got it right?

