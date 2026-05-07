Coronation Street’s Tracy Shaw supported as she shares update after cancer diagnosis

Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw had fans rallying round after she shared an update amid her cancer battle.

The actress played Maxine Peacock on the ITV soap – making her debut in 1995. In 2003, she was famously killed off by Richard Hillman.

Last month though, Tracy shared the devastating news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. And this week, she offered an update on her treatment plan.

The soap star revealed her cancer diagnosis last month (Credit: Instagram)

Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw shares cancer update

On Wednesday (May 6) Tracy took to her Instagram and shared several photos from her recent trip to the hospital. The first picture was a selfie of Tracy that was captioned: “Treatment plan day.”

Another snap showed a sign of the Cheshire Cancer Centre. While in the third photo Tracy could be seen getting her bloods taken. In the final photo, another selfie, Tracy captioned it: “A lot of side effects.”

In the caption of the post, Tracy told her fans: “Chemo treatment plan. THANKYOU NHSz Lots of health checks before we start, appointments all next week, checking heart, liver, kidneys etc Friday they will insert clips into the cancer lumps to track the chemo progress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Shaw (@tracy.k.shaw)

‘Sending love and strength your way’

Rushing to the comments section, Tracy’s followers rallied around with support. One person said: “Sending you so much love you are in my prayers.” Someone else added: “Good luck.”

A third chimed in: “You’ve got this Tracy. Love will carry you.” Echoing their thoughts, another wrote: “Sending love and strength your way.”

Tracy first revealed her cancer news last month. In an Instagram video she said: “I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Originally I was going to be having surgery in two weeks, but because my results have come back that I am HER2 positive, it means I have to have chemo for five months.

“Then [there is] hopefully surgery to have lumps removed and take the nymph glands out so they can do some more tests. And possibly more surgery before radiotherapy.”

She captioned the video: “Love to everyone who is also going through this journey, looking forward to hearing from you all, especially you amazing survivors.”

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