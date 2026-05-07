Good Morning Britain viewers have spoken and these three presenters’ days are numbered

Three Good Morning Britain presenters need axing from the show, viewers have declared, with many commenting on the savings ITV could make from another show shake-up.

Earlier this year, the network implemented a number of cost-cutting measures, with the move described by some commenters as a ‘bloodbath’. Lorraine and Loose Women were slashed to just 30 weeks a year. Lorraine’s runtime was reduced from an hour to 30 minutes.

This Morning, Loose Women and the other ITV Daytime series moved to a new building, sharing sets and dressing rooms.

However, viewers of the flagship ITV morning show, Good Morning Britain, reckon three simple changes could say the network a fortune. They say it’s time to get rid of three of the regular hosts of Good Morning Britain.

Look away now, Susanna! Good Morning Britain viewers have a plan to save ITV some money (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers demand new presenters

We’re afraid it’s bad news for long-standing host Susanna Reid, as her name came out top of presenters our readers would like to see the back of. She’s been with the show since the first episode, back in 2014.

But viewers have spotted a cost-cutting saving by axing the host, who only works during term time.

“She gets paid a fortune and only works three mornings a week and takes months off throughout the year,” said one viewer. “ITV keeps saying they need to save money and are making people redundant, but waste this money on her.”

“Time for a change,” another declared, responding to the comment on our Facebook page.

“She can take Ed Balls with her,” said another, throwing another name into the frame. “Once she’s gone along with Ed Balls, I might start watching again,” said another.

“Hopefully Ed Balls is going with Susanna,” said another, branding him a “blundering idiot”.

Ed Balls’ name is also on viewers’ hit lists (Credit: ITV)

‘Could save some money by taking off Richard Arnold’

Poor old showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold was also on viewers’ hit list.

“Could save money by taking off Richard Arnold,” said one.

“Richard Arnold is a waste of space. They could save some money there,” said another. When we asked who would present the entertainment news, the regular presenters, the viewer responded: “Why not?!”

However, Susanna was backed by some. “I think she’s amazing and irreplaceable,” said one fan, pledging their support for Susanna.

“Hope she don’t go – she’s the best on GMB,” another commented. “I like her and Ed!” another fan said.

Richard Arnold is currently Good Morning Britain’s entertainment presenter (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m a stick of rock with GMB running through me!’

Susanna previously revealed when she’d leave GMB. In a chat back in 2024, she stated: “I’m a stick of rock with Good Morning Britain running through me. I’ll be at GMB until they decide they don’t want me anymore. I love it.

“Honestly, there is no better job in broadcasting. Every day, you turn up at the same time and finish at the same time. But what happens between 6am and 9am is always so different. It’s so dynamic.”

Read more: Kate Garraway halts GMB to celebrate colleague’s engagement news

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