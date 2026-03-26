‘She just got engaged!’ Kate Garraway halts GMB as colleague announces wedding news

Kate Garraway brought GMB to a standstill today (Thursday, March 26) to announce some joyful news.

The star revealed that a colleague on the show has gotten engaged!

Kate’s GMB colleague is engaged! (Credit: ITV)

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Kate Garraway brings GMB to a halt for wedding news

Today’s edition of GMB, hosted by Kate and Rob Rinder, saw a member of the team share some happy news.

The news was revealed by Andi Peters, who was in Milan for the competition segment of the show.

During the segment, Andi dragged his behind-the-scenes colleague, Molly, out from behind the camera, showing off her sparkling engagement ring in the process.

“This is a member of my team, and she just got engaged,” Andi said.

Molly showed off her new ring (Credit: ITV)

Kate and Rob congratulate GMB colleague

Rob and Kate gave Molly their congratulations, with Kate then adding, “That was a bit quick on the ring. We need to see a bit more of that next time.”

Molly was then brought back on screen to show off her new ring.

“How gorgeous. Well done, congratulations,” Kate then gushed.

“I’d say he’s batting, as Molly is gorgeous,” Andi then joked.

Kate came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Kate hits back after being trolled

Kate’s halting of GMB today comes just days after she hit back at a cruel troll on Twitter.

During a segment on the ongoing war in Iran, Kate and co-host Ranvir Singh discussed how the conflict could lead to flight cancellations, delays and rising travel costs.

Taking to Twitter, one troll wrote: “Sickening to see @kategarraway and @Ranvir01 laughing at the ‘funny side’ of the USA’s and Israel’s war with Iran and its consequences.”

However, a baffled Kate then replied to the tweet, writing: “What on earth are you talking about?”

Fans leapt to her defence in the comments. “I never saw them laughing,” one said.

“Trying to get a rise… ignore the fool,” another then wrote. Additionally, a third then said: “Don’t get provoked, just continue doing a good job.”

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Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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