‘What on earth are you talking about?!’ Kate Garraway fires back after troll brands her behaviour ’sickening’

Kate Garraway hit back at a social media troll after being accused of “sickening” behaviour during a discussion about global conflict on Good Morning Britain.

The presenter was hosting Friday’s (March 20) show alongside Ranvir Singh, where the pair discussed the ongoing situation in Iran and the potential impact on Brits planning Easter getaways.

What on earth are you talking about? Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search. — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) March 23, 2026

Kate Garraway accused of ‘sickening’ behaviour

During the segment, Kate and Ranvir explained how the conflict could lead to flight cancellations, delays and rising travel costs.

But one viewer took to X to criticise the presenters.

“Sickening to see @kategarraway and @Ranvir01 laughing at the ‘funny side’ of the USA’s and Israel’s war with Iran and its consequences,” they wrote.

Kate appeared baffled by the accusation, and didn’t hold back in her reply.

Earlier today, she fired back: “What on earth are you talking about?”

Her response quickly gained traction, with many viewers jumping to her defence.

Supporters insisted the criticism was unfounded, with one writing: “I never saw them laughing.”

Others urged her to ignore the comment altogether. “Don’t get provoked, just continue doing a good job.”

“Trying to get a rise… ignore the fool,” another agreed.

Another viewer bluntly said: “I don’t think this person knows what they are talking about.”

Kate defended herself after a troll branded her behaviour ‘sickening’ (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers fume over spoiler

Meanwhile, the same episode sparked further backlash, this time from fans of Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing.

The Channel 4 competition show saw unlikely pairs stay handcuffed together for a chance to win £100,000. Over six episodes, hosted by Jonathan Ross, contestants were gradually eliminated until one duo outlasted the rest.

Kate and Ranvir discussed the finale of the Channel 4 series without warning, revealing the winners during the broadcast.

Furious viewers took to social media. “Thanks @GMB for giving the result of Handcuffed at the top of the show with no warning!” One wrote.

Another added: “That needed a spoiler alert. I have not watched the whole show yet!”

“Don’t appreciate the spoiler, GMB,” a third viewer fumed.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals new ‘massive’ false teeth after knocking her own out in ‘horror’ accident

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page