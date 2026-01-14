Kate Garraway in ‘horror’ accident ahead of Good Morning Britain appearance as she reveals shock injury to her face

Kate Garraway has shocked fans after injuring her face in a “horror” accident ahead of a Good Morning Britain appearance.

The TV presenter, 58, has bravely shared an honest video of her mouth following the painful incident.

Kate has told her followers she was climbing into a taxi when her face collided with one of its windows.

Kate Garraway smashed her teeth in a ‘horror’ accident ahead of Good Morning Britain (Credit: Instagram/ @kategarraway)

The smash to the face cracked two of Kate’s tooth caps – and she says they both dropped out moments before going on air.

The mum-of-two is managing to smile about the unfortunate incident, despite it seriously affecting her appearance.

Kate managed to get through the GMB broadcast thanks to a quick squirt of dental glue, however she now has further woes.

The star says she is sporting a new pair of temporary fake gnashers that give Alan Carr’s teeth a run for their money. Oosh!

Kate Garraway in ‘horror’ accident involving her teeth

Kate shared the story of her tooth disaster with fans on Instagram today. Her post included a close-up video of her badly broken teeth.

She said: “Backstage dramas @gmb – & for once it’s real! Letting you in on the horror behind the scenes on Monday’s show…

“After an unfortunate collision with a taxi window at the weekend I cracked my two front teeth caps.. of course they then fell out just before going on air.

“All I can say is it’s hard to appear young and cool infront of a whole new team of trendy producers when you are reduced to gluing your teeth on with denture fixative at three in the morning!!!

“An emergency trip to dentist means now have a temporary set of fake teeth …but they are soooo massive.”

In a swipe to her Celebrity Traitors co-star, she added: “Bless you @alancarr I now know your challenges!!

“Just hoping they hold for @gmb tmrw from 6 a.m with @richardmadeleyofficial – glue at the ready!!!”

Kate’s amusing story has sparked a flurry of comments from fans and her showbiz pals.

Incredibly fans did not notice Kate’s dental disaster on Monday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s GMB friends send support

Her GMB co-star, Susanna Reid, posted a ‘crying’ and ‘red heart’ emoji, adding: “Oh my. ”

Charlotte Hawkins, who also stars on the show, added: “Oh my goodness Kate!! Hope it’s fixed soon!”

Another of Kate’s followers told her: “Your honesty is refreshingly wonderful. Never change. Hope your teeth aren’t too painful.”

And one person added: “Oh goodness Kate, you are one resilient soul that’s why we love you.”

Kate’s dental disaster comes after ITV’s huge shake up.

A mass cull of staff means the flagship morning and daytime shows have been significantly scaled back.

Good Morning Britain is no longer filmed at Television Centre, having swapped to a new studio at ITN.

Kate remains as one of the main anchors on the show, but she now also presents the news segments too.

Get well soon, Kate!

