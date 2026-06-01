Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan announce baby boy’s very traditional name and the ‘very special men’ he’s named after

Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan have announced the name of their baby boy.

The couple welcomed the tot on April 19, after what sounds like a pretty horrific birth.

However, six weeks on, the proud new parents are back at home, and loving every minute with their ‘Mini Quinny’.

Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan became parents earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan share baby name

Speaking to The Mirror, Nikki and Anthony revealed their son was born weighing 7lb 9oz. And, they revealed, that they’ve named him Anthony James Quinlan.

The baby is named after his actor dad Anthony, and Nikki’s brother James. She said: “They’re two very special men. We’re truly blessed. He’s just so calm, which is great for us while we’re getting used to the baby bubble.”

Before he was born, Nikki and Anthony called their unborn son ‘Mini Quinny’. Now he’s here, however, they’re using his full name, Anthony. Their family and friends, however, have come up with their own nicknames.

“Different members of our family and friends have all started calling him different things. A couple of people call him AJ, some Tony. I used to get called Toe, so he’s Little Toe as well. I love the fact that he’s got my name,” proud dad Anthony said.

Nikki said they named the baby after Anthony and Nikki’s brother James (Credit: Splash News)

The birth ‘wasn’t straightforward’

Speaking about the birth, Nikki has revealed “it wasn’t straightforward”.

She was induced at 39 weeks. However, her body became hypersensitive to the hormone gel that was used. This sent her into sudden, non-stop contractions that lasted for 24 hours.

Nikki said that she was “consistently contracting but wasn’t dilating”. As a result, her hopes of a natural birth came crashing down when doctors told her she’d need an emergency C-section.

“The midwife got the consultant and told them: ‘She can’t continue like this.’ At this point, I was kind of out of it – my body had started shaking and I was in a lot of pain. The consultant said: ‘For the sake of your baby not becoming distressed, we advise you to have an emergency C-section. You physically can’t carry on with this.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Quinlan (@anthonyquinny)

Worth ‘every second’ of pain Nikki endured

Following the traumatic birth, Nikki said she’s been in “a lot of pain”.

However, she said that little Anthony was “so worth it”.

She said that “every second of the pain is worth it when you see the little miracle in our arms”.

Read more: Inside Dianne Buswell’s love life, including Strictly curse rumours and Anthony Quinlan split

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