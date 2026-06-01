Adorable photos released of Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest as he turns three

Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable new look at her son Ernest as the youngster celebrated his third birthday over the weekend.

The royal mum marked the special occasion with a selection of sweet family photos, giving followers a glimpse into life at home with her growing family.

Ernest turned three on May 30, and Eugenie described him as her “fearless golden boy” in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie celebrates son Ernest’s birthday with sweet family photos

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared four charming pictures of her youngest son.

The first image showed Ernest playing with balloons while wearing a cap, a blue T-shirt, blue Nike shorts and Spider-Man trainers.

Another snap captured the youngster enjoying a kickabout with a football. A third picture showed Ernest walking hand in hand with his older brother August, who celebrated his fifth birthday in February.

You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile.

The final image featured a touching moment between mother and son, with Ernest giving Eugenie a kiss as they stood among stunning autumn leaves.

Alongside the photos, Eugenie wrote: “Happy 3rd birthday to my tiger loving, hat wearing, constantly hugging, fearless golden boy Ernie.

“You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile.”

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son Ernest’s third birthday at the weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans were quick to share their well wishes in the comments section.

One person wrote: “Happy Birthday to Ernest! Can’t believe he’s 3!!”

Another commented: “These children are gorgeous, great photos.”

A third said: “Aww. Just a boy who loves his mama.”

Meanwhile, another follower added: “He will be a fantastic big brother.”

The excitement around Ernest’s birthday comes just weeks after Eugenie announced that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child together.

Eugenie shared the happy news with fans on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie pregnant with third baby

A photo posted online showed August and Ernest holding a baby scan picture. Alongside the image, Eugenie wrote: “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!”

Buckingham Palace also released a statement saying: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

“August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

The joyful family update arrived during a difficult period for Eugenie’s wider family, with both of her parents continuing to face scrutiny over their past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah and Andrew have faced scrutiny over their past links to Epstein (Credit: Cover Images)

Backlash surrounding Andrew and Sarah

Andrew has faced backlash over his friendship with Epstein for years. Last year, he lost his remaining royal titles and honours after his brother, King Charles, initiated a formal process to remove them.

The move came as Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir was released. In the book, she detailed her alleged encounters with the royal.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

In January, the US Department of Justice released millions of files relating to Epstein and his crimes. Within those files, images appeared to show Andrew kneeling over an unidentified female lying on the ground.

Allegations against Andrew

Andrew has also faced allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

In February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police released him under investigation hours after his arrest.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Read more: ‘Why’ Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may be forced to ‘skip Peter Phillips’ wedding’

Sarah Ferguson has also faced scrutiny over her own past links to Epstein. Emails contained within the Epstein files appeared to reveal the extent of her friendship with the disgraced financier.

While Eugenie celebrates a happy family milestone with Ernest’s birthday and prepares to welcome another child, both Andrew and Sarah have continued to keep a low profile in recent months.

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