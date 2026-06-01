James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife faces huge backlash as she weds three months after actor’s death

James Van Der Beke’s ex-wife Heather McComb has tied the knot with her actor beau, three months after the death of the Dawson’s Creek star.

Heather and James were married from 2003 until their divorce in 2010. The pair remained on good terms in the years that followed.

However, as she celebrated her union with long-term partner Scott Michael Campbell, Heather was met with intense backlash from cruel trolls. They wrongly assumed that she was James’ widow and accused her of moving on too soon.

When he died aged 48 in February, James was married to second wife Kimberly. They had been married since 2010, and shared six children together.

James Van Der Beek and ex-wife Heather McComb divorced 16 years before his death (Credit: Cover Images)

James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife remarries

James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife Heather McComb tied the knot with fiancé Scott in an intimate ceremony in Montana over the weekend.

The happy occasion came three months after the death of James. He died after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Following news of his death, Heather paid an emotional tribute to her former husband on social media, describing herself as “heartbroken over the loss of beloved James”.

She also sent her love to his wife Kimberly, and their six children – Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

However, in amongst the congratulations on her marriage to Scott, comments on social media hit out at Heather, wrongly accusing her of moving on from James too quickly. When, in reality, they had been apart for 16 years when he died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Michael Campbell (@scottmichaelcampbell)

‘He’s only been dead three months’

One commented: “Mourning doesn’t last too long, does it?” “Damn, couldn’t even wait a year,” said a second.

“He’s only been dead three months and she couldn’t wait to get remarried. She didn’t have time to grieve. I guess you married for money not love. I think she jumped the gun. Too quick, just saying,” said a third. “Wow that was fast,” said another.

James Van Der Beek was married to second wife Kimberly when he died (Credit: Splash News)

However, Heather was hugely defended in the comments, with many pointing out that she isn’t actually James’ widow, but his ex-wife of 16 years.

“You don’t even know this is his ex wife from 16 years ago,” one follower said. “Stop pretending you care.”

“This isn’t the widow, it’s the ex wife from 2010,” said another. “They’ve been divorced for 16 years?!” another commented.

“I wouldn’t call remarried 16 years after divorce fast. But you do you!” another commented.

Read more: James Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking final Instagram post leaves fans in tears

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