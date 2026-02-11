Death of Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, 48, announced as family face ‘uncertain future’

James Van Der Beek, best known for starring in Dawson’s Creek, has sadly died aged 48 today (February 11).

The actor had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2023, though he only made his health battle public in late 2024. News of his death was confirmed by his family in an emotional statement shared this morning.

James leaves behind his wife, Kimberly, whom he married in 2010, and their six children — Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, Gwendolyn, seven, and Jeremiah, four.

Previously, he was married to fellow actor Heather McComb in 2003.

James Van Der Beek dies age 48

In an Instagram statement posted to his official page, his loved ones confirmed the devastating news.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” they wrote. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Tributes pour in

Following the heartbreaking announcement, his comments section was flooded with tributes.

“I will always and forever remember your sweet gentle soul. My love and prayers with Kim and the entire family,” Jenna Dewan wrote.

“A beautiful person, inside and out. Sending your family love and blessings,” another person shared.

“Such truly heartbreaking news. What a valiant fight he gave. Absolutely valiant. Your family will be in so many people’s prayers,” a third remarked.

“A beautiful soul and unthinkably tragic loss. Sending prayers of peace to your family as you process this. We are all by your side,” actress Danica McKellar said.

“My heart goes out to the entire Van Der Beek family and all who love him. You were a true fighter and beautiful soul and your brilliant light reached so many. Your work is forever appreciated and admired, and to me, your brilliance portraying Tobias Hankel speaks to your diverse talent. Of course, as team Dawson, I wish I had you as a friend. May you rest in eternal peace, and know that you are loved and will be missed. Continue to soar, sweet James. Sending you love in heaven,” a fifth wrote.

‘Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future’

In the wake of his passing, James’ family have also set up a GoFundMe page for those wishing to support Kimberly and the children.

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead,” the family wrote.

“Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them.”

The fundraising page has set a target of $500k (£435k).

