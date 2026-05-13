MAFS Australia’s Juliette skips reunion Commitment Ceremony after ‘unhinged’ off-camera clash with Joel

MAFS Australia is drawing to a dramatic close, but not every bride and groom returned to face the experts one last time. Juliette didn’t attend the Reunion Commitment Ceremony – but why?

While Juliette did attend the Reunion Dinner Party, it seems events behind the scenes became so heated that she decided not to come back the following day.

And according to her ex-husband Joel, an intense argument between the pair may have been the final straw.

Juliette MAFS Australia reunion (Credit: Channel 4)

Juliette was ‘sulking’ during the Reunion Dinner Party

Juliette and Joel’s relationship was one of the most turbulent of the series, with the pair frequently clashing and struggling to communicate.

Their marriage eventually came to an abrupt end when Juliette stormed away from the experts and refused to return, bringing their time in the experiment to a close.

Speaking to Chattr, Joel revealed that Juliette appeared uncomfortable from the moment she arrived at the Reunion Dinner Party.

He claimed she sat “at the very end” of the table on her own and spent much of the evening “sulking, looking sad and despondent” as few cast members were willing to engage with her.

The one person who did attempt to draw Juliette back into the group was Gia. But after the two women had a private conversation, Joel said Juliette became increasingly agitated.

Joel and Juliette had a huge argument (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did Juliette skip the MAFS Australia reunion Commitment Ceremony?

According to Joel, tensions soon erupted between the former couple.

“Juliette and I started going at it and screaming at each other. No one could get a word in. We were just screaming. She was saying that I didn’t respect her boundaries.”

Joel then described a confrontation that left him genuinely shocked.

“Juliette actually squared up to me. Like face-to-face. I thought she was going to slap me, dead set.

“She was looking at me, eye-to-eye. I thought she was going to slap me. But she didn’t do it, which was probably better.”

After the confrontation, Joel said Juliette stormed off and was later found “curled up in a ball” in the hallway.

He described the exchange as “unhinged” and “deranged”.

Joel believes the off-camera clash contributed directly to Juliette’s decision not to return for the reunion couch session with the experts.

In his view, she may have wanted to avoid what he described as another “savage beat down” and feared being “exposed or humiliated”.

Joel admitted he was disappointed by her absence, saying he felt he deserved another opportunity to sit with the experts and discuss what had happened between them.

Read more: What the text messages between MAFS Australia’s Steph and Danny actually said as Bec loses her mind