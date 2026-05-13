Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field shares her heartbreak over death of famous ‘best friend’: ‘I’m not ready to say goodbye’

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field has shared a loving tribute following the death of her “best friend”, former basketball player Jason Collins.

NBA star Jason, who was 47, was the first male athlete to come out as gay. He died yesterday (May 12) after a “valiant fight with glioblastoma”, an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family said in a statement.

This afternoon (May 13), mum-of-four Ayda, 46, shared a tribute.

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field is mourning the loss of her best friend (Credit: Splash News)

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda shares heartbreaking tribute to trailblazer Jason Collins

Posting a picture of herself with Jason, who towered over her, she said: “My incredible friend, Jason Collins, has passed away.”

Ayda shared her heartbreak, adding: “Where do I begin? How do you say goodbye to a best friend when you are not ready to? What happens when a beautiful life is gone too soon, and you still have so much more you want to share with them?

“Jason Collins….you have been, and will always be, one of my best friends. From the moment you came into my life, you became my kin, my tribe. When I think back on the happiest memories of high school, every single one involves Jason and his twin brother, Jarron. They are my happy place; a place in my heart that is untouchable. Whether it was going to the movies, getting late-night cookies at Dee Dee Reese, or cheering the boys on at basketball games, there was always laughter, always joy.

“And even though Jason always kicked my ass in tennis, the conversations afterwards were the real win for me. Jason was loving, curious, thoughtful, and deeply kind. And even at 7ft tall, the biggest thing about Jason was always his heart… the way he cared for his friends, his family, his teammates, and the world around him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams)

His ‘incredible success’ hailed

Sharing an insight into their bond as adults, Ayda added: “As we grew older and life took our Wolverine wolf pack to different corners of the world, my love and admiration for him never wavered. I watched Jason go on to incredible success in the NBA.

“And I beamed with pride when he became the first active NBA player to come out as gay. His courage and grace were every bit as extraordinary as his giant heart.”

She added: “Cheering on a best friend like Jason, you see, was always very easy.”

Ayda went to school with NBA player Jason Collins, who sadly died this week (Credit: Splash News)

‘The kind of friend people are lucky to find once in a lifetime’

Ayda also shared details of their last-ever meeting. She said: “The last time I saw him, I had the privilege of reminiscing about old memories and telling him how much I loved him.

“While my heart was breaking at the thought of saying goodbye, Jason was once again the courageous one, the inspiration. He lifted his hand and gave me the biggest thumbs up.

“It was profoundly beautiful, and it will stay with me forever. Jason, I’m giving you an infinite thumbs up right back.”

She concluded by sharing her condolences to his husband, Brunson Green, and ended her post by saying: “You have been, and always will be, the kind of friend people are lucky to find once in a lifetime.”

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