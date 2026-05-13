Adam Thomas gives surprising update after his worrying behaviour at I’m A Celebrity South Africa final

Adam Thomas has made a candid admission about how he is doing weeks after the explosive I’m A Celebrity South Africa final.

The actor found himself at the centre of several heated rows and moments on the ITV show with co-stars David Haye and Jimmy Bullard. And things took a dramatic turn during the live final when tensions flared between the former campmates.

Adam was eventually crowned the winner – and now, in a fresh update, he has said he feels like a “new man” as a “big weight has been lifted”.

Adam had a tough time on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas issues update after I’m A Celebrity drama

During a new episode of his podcast, At Home With The Thomas Bros, Adam’s brother Scott told him: “Ever since all this jungle stuff, you’ve become a proper man, mate, you’ve got a different presence.

“You’ve got a new strength, mate, about you. Even the way you talk, everything.”

Adam said he agreed and replied: “I don’t know. I feel like, for months, I just feel like there was a big dark cloud over me.

“It was for a while until after the final. And then, literally, about a week and a half after the final, I was like: ‘Oh my god, it’s gone.’”

Jimmy sparked a row with Adam Thomas when he sensationally quit the show (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas ‘out the other side’

Scott, Adam and brother Ryan then continued to talk about the tough time. But Adam shared that he was finally feeling better.

“I just feel like a big weight has been lifted. Even when I did the podcast when I first came out, it was straight after as well so I was resenting it a lot, I was angry a lot, I was sad,” he said.

Adam went on: “But now I can see the light between the trees a little bit.”

Surprisingly, he then added: “I just feel like, you know what? It was what it was, it was meant to be. That was my journey and I feel like a better man for it feel so much better because of it.”

He finished off by saying: “It was a tough one to navigate but I’m glad that I’m out the other side and I’ve put it all behind me.”

What happened on I’m A Celebrity?

As the pre-recorded series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa aired, former boxer David found himself at the centre of bullying claims involving Adam. Tensions had already boiled over during a trial with Jimmy Bullard. A heated clash erupted after Jimmy nearly cost them their place in the competition.

But it didn’t stop there. During the live final, Jimmy hit back at the show, accusing producers of leaving out what he described as abusive behaviour. Adam later admitted he may have overreacted, while David sided with Jimmy and called for clarity on what really happened.

Adam then shared his side of the story on his family podcast. Holding back tears, Adam admitted he stayed quiet in camp because others brushed the situation off as “banter”. Meanwhile reflecting on the experience as a whole, Adam admitted the show took its toll.

Read more: David Haye’s worrying threat to ‘weak’ Adam Thomas as he cruelly brands I’m A Celeb winner ‘Mr Flaccid’

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