Ricky Hatton to be honoured with ‘deeply poignant’ tribute approved by family following tragic death

Ricky Hatton is set to be celebrated in a “deeply poignant” new book by his close friend Adam Smith.

The boxer tragically died at age 46 in September 2025, after taking his own life. At his funeral, Adam delivered the eulogy.

Ricky tragically died last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ricky Hatton to be honoured with ‘deeply poignant’ book approved by family

Yesterday (May 12), it was announced that Adam had teamed up with publishers Seven Dials to publish the book Ricky Hatton: The Light That Never Goes Out, which has been approved by his family.

The description reads: “Written with the support of Ricky’s family, Adam Smith tells his extraordinary story in full. From Ricky’s early career highlights and his iconic Blue Moon ring walks to his title bouts and fight nights in Las Vegas, as well as his struggles after retirement, his life is captured in vivid detail. Adam was one of Ricky’s closest friends and was with him from the very beginning – at ringside, backstage, in bars, in cars, in takeaways and late-night hotel corridors, through all the triumphs, meltdowns, laughter, heartbreak and healing.”

The description also mentions how Adam “writes movingly about how Ricky helped him through his own battle with cancer and provided him with the strength and support he needed to recover”.

Meanwhile, Adam explained he “felt compelled to write this book to pay tribute to the giant that was Ricky”.

He added: “He was not only someone who I grew up with in boxing but somebody I grew very close to, along with his entire family. In turn, I fell in love with Ricky like the whole nation did. His death stunned me in a profound way and writing this book has been immensely cathartic, as my way of continuing to connect with him, keeping his indistinguishable light burning and his legacy alive forever.”

As reported by The Bookseller, the book has been described as a “deeply poignant love letter”. It is set to be released on September 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seven Dials (@sevendialsbooks)

‘Cannot wait to read this’

Following the news, fans expressed their excitement over the release.

“Can’t wait to give this a read,” one user wrote.

“Looking forward to reading,” another person shared.

“WOW, can’t wait to read it xxxx,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Cannot wait to read this. Two greats.”

Read more: Inside the funeral of Ricky Hatton – from famous guests and eulogy by his children to touching floral tributes

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